Hey all,

Joined Quic on a Sprinter plan (untagged DHCP) on Monday 20th - what a fantastic quick and easy migration I might add!

Prior to leaving Orcon I was not having any issues which would suggest a LFC fault.

Ever since joining I have been experiencing a consistent ~10% packet-loss to all internet destinations.

Powering off the ONT and on again clears the packet-loss for roughly 5 hours, after which it returns and stays.

With and without the PL - downstream flows cause quite significant jumps in jitter.

This is most easily seen and reproduceable with Speedtests: https://www.speedtest.net/result/16276338229

Upstream performance is less than expected at all times.

The following is what I have tried:

Investigated and excluded the internal network - no PL observed between wired or wireless clients.

No PL between multiple wired and wireless clients following different paths between the APs, switch and router.

Tested ping to multiple internet destinations (eg: 103.243.102.32, 1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8) all exhibit loss but at different times.

Running a MTR to 1.1.1.1

Speedtest results slower than expected and latency during download fluctuating significantly (12-250+ms)

Testing ping from an external connection to my Quic connections IP, observed same PL %.

Power cycled ONT, Router and Switch.

Cable re-seated for all connections.

Alternative cable between Router and ONT tested.

MTR:

I have submitted a Fault, as I am quite stumped.

But while waiting for Quic to get in touch I thought it sensible to see if anyone else has any suggestions?

My setup:

TP-Link Deco BE65 in Wi-Fi Router mode - IPv6 Enabled

TP-Link Deco BE65 in meshed AP mode

Hard wire backhaul at 2.5Gbps through NetGear MS510TX Switch