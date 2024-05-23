Hey all,
Joined Quic on a Sprinter plan (untagged DHCP) on Monday 20th - what a fantastic quick and easy migration I might add!
Prior to leaving Orcon I was not having any issues which would suggest a LFC fault.
Ever since joining I have been experiencing a consistent ~10% packet-loss to all internet destinations.
Powering off the ONT and on again clears the packet-loss for roughly 5 hours, after which it returns and stays.
With and without the PL - downstream flows cause quite significant jumps in jitter.
This is most easily seen and reproduceable with Speedtests: https://www.speedtest.net/result/16276338229
Upstream performance is less than expected at all times.
The following is what I have tried:
- Investigated and excluded the internal network - no PL observed between wired or wireless clients.
- No PL between multiple wired and wireless clients following different paths between the APs, switch and router.
- Tested ping to multiple internet destinations (eg: 103.243.102.32, 1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8) all exhibit loss but at different times.
- Running a MTR to 1.1.1.1
- Speedtest results slower than expected and latency during download fluctuating significantly (12-250+ms)
- Testing ping from an external connection to my Quic connections IP, observed same PL %.
- Power cycled ONT, Router and Switch.
- Cable re-seated for all connections.
- Alternative cable between Router and ONT tested.
MTR:
I have submitted a Fault, as I am quite stumped.
But while waiting for Quic to get in touch I thought it sensible to see if anyone else has any suggestions?
My setup:
TP-Link Deco BE65 in Wi-Fi Router mode - IPv6 Enabled
TP-Link Deco BE65 in meshed AP mode
Hard wire backhaul at 2.5Gbps through NetGear MS510TX Switch