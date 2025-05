Morning all,

I just got up and found that I have no connection. The router is getting assigned the correct IP address but is reporting "limited connectivity", and the client machines all just stall when I try to e.g. open a page or ping a server.

I would have thought someone would have already posted something if it was down, but can anyone confirm whether it's all good elsewhere?

I'm in a Chorus area (Whakatane).

Edit: And then, right after posting, it's magically come right. Crisis averted :)