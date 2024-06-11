Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why is my ISP Hilton Haulage?
#315064 11-Jun-2024 08:54
% Information related to '103.193.138.0/24AS64073'
 
 
route:          103.193.138.0/24
 
origin:         AS64073
 
descr:          Hilton Haulage Limited
 
                50 Sheffield Street
 
                Washdyke
 
mnt-by:         MAINT-HILTONS-NZ
 
last-modified:  2024-01-16T23:36:51Z
 
source:         APNIC
 
 
% This query was served by the APNIC Whois Service version 1.88.25 (WHOIS-AU3)

 

^ If I do a whois on my static at APNIC, I get all the bits I'd expect about Vetta, followed by the above. I've noticed on a few things my ISP is detected as "Hilton Haulage Limited" not Quic or Vetta. 

 

What's up with that?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional.

  #3247235 11-Jun-2024 08:57
Hey @Lias - this is an IP subnet we've inherited from this organisation that just needs some info updated, and will pass this on to the team.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



  #3247240 11-Jun-2024 09:03
Nice




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional.

