% Information related to '103.193.138.0/24AS64073' route: 103.193.138.0/24 origin: AS64073 descr: Hilton Haulage Limited 50 Sheffield Street Washdyke mnt-by: MAINT-HILTONS-NZ last-modified: 2024-01-16T23:36:51Z source: APNIC % This query was served by the APNIC Whois Service version 1.88.25 (WHOIS-AU3)

^ If I do a whois on my static at APNIC, I get all the bits I'd expect about Vetta, followed by the above. I've noticed on a few things my ISP is detected as "Hilton Haulage Limited" not Quic or Vetta.

What's up with that?