Vetta and QuicDHCP v PPPoE, and VLAN 10 vs Untagged
BlackrazorNZ

#315078 11-Jun-2024 21:39
Our new build is completing at the end of the month and so I am starting to plan our new connection. We’ve been with Spark for ages but intended based on previous research to nove to Quic at the new house.

I’ve got a little homelab server rack with a Unifi Dream Machine SE as the core router, currently connected to Spark via PPPoE / VLAN 10. Conceptually I understand the theoretical difference between PPPoE and DHCP auth as well as the diff between a tagged and untagged connection; what I’m a bit stuck on is what practical difference it actually makes in each case.

Given the router supports both DHCP and PPPoE and my read so far is that DHCP is better, and that the only real reason for tagged VLAN on UFB is for VOIP (which I don’t need) etc support, am I correct that if I configure the connection for Untagged and pick DHCP as my primary auth I should be fine and dandy?

Thanks!

RunningMan
  #3247684 11-Jun-2024 21:55
You don't need to pick an Auth. Either will work, just not at the same time. You could stay with PPPoE and just move the PPP dialer from the VLAN10 interface to the physical ethernet WAN interface instead.

 

On most routers PPP is done in software so presents increased CPU load. Router specs and connection speed determine if this is actually a problem though.



nztim
  #3247691 11-Jun-2024 22:24
VLAN 10’ is not needed unless you have VOIP phones and intend or do max out your connection.

It allows you to tag voip traffic with priority so it always has available bandwidth





BlackrazorNZ

  #3247722 12-Jun-2024 06:47
Thanks for the feedback, appreciated :)



maxeon
  #3250795 19-Jun-2024 13:23
Does anyone know if Quic can provide Static IP on HyperFibre ipv4 for a fixed price? or is that a monthly charge? 

 

Currently with Spark and looking to onboard on to HF in a month or so once I have my firewall / router setup done. I need a static for my use case.

mentalinc
  #3250797 19-Jun-2024 13:28
Their pricing is all on their website
but yes one off cost, or monthly options for static IP or you can get blocks as well for much more per month...




