BlackrazorNZ

Our new build is completing at the end of the month and so I am starting to plan our new connection. We’ve been with Spark for ages but intended based on previous research to nove to Quic at the new house.



I’ve got a little homelab server rack with a Unifi Dream Machine SE as the core router, currently connected to Spark via PPPoE / VLAN 10. Conceptually I understand the theoretical difference between PPPoE and DHCP auth as well as the diff between a tagged and untagged connection; what I’m a bit stuck on is what practical difference it actually makes in each case.



Given the router supports both DHCP and PPPoE and my read so far is that DHCP is better, and that the only real reason for tagged VLAN on UFB is for VOIP (which I don’t need) etc support, am I correct that if I configure the connection for Untagged and pick DHCP as my primary auth I should be fine and dandy?



Thanks!