networkn: With due respect to Quic, who's communication/transparancy seems to be their crown jewel, I can't understand the amount of leeway they get in this community given their relatively unstable network since they became a 'thing'. Some of their outages have been wild, and performance was an issue for what I'd consider to be an unacceptable amount of time. Perhaps they are over all that now, and they likely learned heaps from it, but I wouldn't feel comfortable moving to them. They are most definitely a tech focused product, with only email support on offer, you need to understand your setup and how to troubleshoot it. I couldn't in good conscience, recommend it to your average home user. I am not your average home user, and I wouldn't move to them, because being able to speak to someone promptly when my internet is down, is worth more to me, than the savings I'd be making to switch. I understand this isn't everyones position, and I have no issue with people who with eyes wide open, select them, and I am not trying to talk you out of going with them. I dread the day a customer has an issue beyond the basics, that requires us to interact with them on their behalf though.

I think after 3 months of being with them me and the fiancée are really... unsatisfied to say the least.

Can see there's a problem report form now in the customer area so I might try my luck with my issues but with that being said I think I should write out my issues.

All of the packet loss seems to originate from Christchurch IX going out(makes sense, since I'm based in Christchurch). Everything to the BNG is fine. It's beyond that is where I see packet loss. I've been tracking this via smokeping and it shows up. This also showed itself today via gaming and it was present last night. Not great.

Then there's whole "it's for people who know what they're doing and don't need support." That's great... except previously you couldn't exactly raise an issue unless they happened to read the forums or knew saf's email which is not how you should contact them. Should be through official channels(yes a little hypocritical because I was one of One NZ's rep but my reasoning was I owed it to this place for giving me that job). By the way, https://www.quic.nz/this-weeks-network-outage/ Where's the post mortem?

Now to balance this experience out, here's some good things.

When there's something minor. It's easily fixed (thanks saf for sorting out my rDNS).

rDNS is nice.

Being able to self test and see your ONT is cool(although my Enable ONT doesn't like to update correctly. Say my ONT had a dying grasp event as I was typing this... it most certainly did not).

Quic is currently more cost effective than other providers out there. One off static IP is fantastic.

You have the choice of how it's provisioned and how you connect, making it one of the most flexible ISPs.

I wish it was less hands off and I wish I wasn't so hamstrung right now. Can't churn due to price. Spark is too expensive, One NZ is also now too expensive, 2degrees is also too expensive. Quic... actually no Vetta Group is the underdog here and out of values I want to support the underdog and encourage competition... but that's a hard battle when there's still some fundamental issues.

There is no ISP like Quic. But it's hard to recommend.

Would love to see their network and contribute as one of their users to help but I don't know how I feel about putting my production stuff under a beta.