I mean the network overall, I see that they rebuilt/expanded earlier this year, which seems to have improved things quite a bit, and I do see their status page. That said, they look pretty stable these days, but real world experience is what generally matters.
My contract with 2Degrees is up, and I've been paying $120/year for a public IP with them, which again is fine but the appeal of the transparency and the one off fee for the public/static IP is very appealing with Quic. They also seem quite well regarded by members here, and responsive when things actually are wrong.
I have no problem with the lack of support and I honestly cannot remember the last time I had to contact any ISPs helpdesk, and certainly don't mind figuring things out on my own. The lack of a contract is also very appealing. Overall they seem to do many many things right that I would look for with an ISP. I would just like some honest, real world feedback from users that have been with them for a while.
Have they been stable enough in the past few months/year to be able to recommend? Anything you don't particularly like about them or reasons to avoid them? Just feedback in general would be greatly appreciated.