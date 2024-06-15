Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#315126 15-Jun-2024 12:32
I mean the network overall, I see that they rebuilt/expanded earlier this year, which seems to have improved things quite a bit, and I do see their status page. That said, they look pretty stable these days, but real world experience is what generally matters. 

 

My contract with 2Degrees is up, and I've been paying $120/year for a public IP with them, which again is fine but the appeal of the transparency and the one off fee for the public/static IP is very appealing with Quic. They also seem quite well regarded by members here, and responsive when things actually are wrong. 

 

I have no problem with the lack of support and I honestly cannot remember the last time I had to contact any ISPs helpdesk, and certainly don't mind figuring things out on my own. The lack of a contract is also very appealing. Overall they seem to do many many things right that I would look for with an ISP. I would just like some honest, real world feedback from users that have been with them for a while. 

 

Have they been stable enough in the past few months/year to be able to recommend? Anything you don't particularly like about them or reasons to avoid them? Just feedback in general would be greatly appreciated. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249362 15-Jun-2024 12:58
With due respect to Quic, who's communication/transparancy seems to be their crown jewel, I can't understand the amount of leeway they get in this community given their relatively unstable network since they became a 'thing'. Some of their outages have been wild, and performance was an issue for what I'd consider to be an unacceptable amount of time. Perhaps they are over all that now, and they likely learned heaps from it, but I wouldn't feel comfortable moving to them.

 

They are most definitely a tech focused product, with only email support on offer, you need to understand your setup and how to troubleshoot it. 

 

I couldn't in good conscience, recommend it to your average home user. I am not your average home user, and I wouldn't move to them, because being able to speak to someone promptly when my internet is down, is worth more to me, than the savings I'd be making to switch. I understand this isn't everyones position, and I have no issue with people who with eyes wide open, select them, and I am not trying to talk you out of going with them. I dread the day a customer has an issue beyond the basics, that requires us to interact with them on their behalf though. 



Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249367 15-Jun-2024 13:12
I appreciate the response, thank you! The outages are really the only thing that worry me. It does at least appear to be better since they changed/upgraded their network, but the status page can only give so much information. 

 

I'm certainly not your average home user (at least I don't think I am). I have no problem troubleshooting issues, especially when I'm the one causing them. 

 

The outages are my main concern, especially when it comes to wife approval factor. It seems Voyager (who would have been my other choice) have gone down hill a bit.  I had asked 2degrees about the $10/month fee for the public IP, but they wouldn't budge at all, even when Covid was ramping up and my wife started WFH.





ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13732 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249373 15-Jun-2024 13:24
My wife WFH on our Quic connection and hasn't complained once. Its a stable as any ISP really, they're just "new" in the scheme of things.  I can guarantee other more established ISP's have had connection issues when making upgrades as well.




networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249375 15-Jun-2024 13:29
xpd:

 

I can guarantee other more established ISP's have had connection issues when making upgrades as well.

 

 

Absolutely, but they are utterly eviscerated for it.

Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249376 15-Jun-2024 13:30
Thanks xpd, I appreciate the response, I certainly appreciate all ISPs have issues, which is why I've asked. It's always good to get multiple opinions. Cheers




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

lloydw
21 posts

Geek


  #3249392 15-Jun-2024 14:12
I’ve used Quic as my only WFH connection since 2022. There have been a number of outages along the way, but the new network has improved things significantly and I’m very happy with the level of service and transparency they provide.

I recommend you give them a shot as these days most people have access to a 4G tether if everything goes sideways and it’s trivial to switch away to another ISP if it doesn’t work for you.

Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249393 15-Jun-2024 14:15
Thanks lloydw, we do in fact have tether options on our phones if something does happen. We also have the option to head into the office if we absolutely have to but try to avoid that at all cost these days. 

 

It's good to hear things have been better, and I do really like the transparency with everything. It's one of the reasons I'm considering them. 




MaxineN
Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249395 15-Jun-2024 14:20
networkn:

 

With due respect to Quic, who's communication/transparancy seems to be their crown jewel, I can't understand the amount of leeway they get in this community given their relatively unstable network since they became a 'thing'. Some of their outages have been wild, and performance was an issue for what I'd consider to be an unacceptable amount of time. Perhaps they are over all that now, and they likely learned heaps from it, but I wouldn't feel comfortable moving to them.

 

They are most definitely a tech focused product, with only email support on offer, you need to understand your setup and how to troubleshoot it. 

 

I couldn't in good conscience, recommend it to your average home user. I am not your average home user, and I wouldn't move to them, because being able to speak to someone promptly when my internet is down, is worth more to me, than the savings I'd be making to switch. I understand this isn't everyones position, and I have no issue with people who with eyes wide open, select them, and I am not trying to talk you out of going with them. I dread the day a customer has an issue beyond the basics, that requires us to interact with them on their behalf though. 

 

 

 

 

I think after 3 months of being with them me and the fiancée are really... unsatisfied to say the least.

 

Can see there's a problem report form now in the customer area so I might try my luck with my issues but with that being said I think I should write out my issues.

 

All of the packet loss seems to originate from Christchurch IX going out(makes sense, since I'm based in Christchurch). Everything to the BNG is fine. It's beyond that is where I see packet loss. I've been tracking this via smokeping and it shows up. This also showed itself today via gaming and it was present last night. Not great.

 

Then there's whole "it's for people who know what they're doing and don't need support." That's great... except previously you couldn't exactly raise an issue unless they happened to read the forums or knew saf's email which is not how you should contact them. Should be through official channels(yes a little hypocritical because I was one of One NZ's rep but my reasoning was I owed it to this place for giving me that job). By the way, https://www.quic.nz/this-weeks-network-outage/ Where's the post mortem? 

 

 

 

 

 

Now to balance this experience out, here's some good things.

 

When there's something minor. It's easily fixed (thanks saf for sorting out my rDNS).

 

rDNS is nice.

 

Being able to self test and see your ONT is cool(although my Enable ONT doesn't like to update correctly. Say my ONT had a dying grasp event as I was typing this... it most certainly did not).

 

Quic is currently more cost effective than other providers out there. One off static IP is fantastic.

 

You have the choice of how it's provisioned and how you connect, making it one of the most flexible ISPs.

 

 

 

I wish it was less hands off and I wish I wasn't so hamstrung right now. Can't churn due to price. Spark is too expensive, One NZ is also now too expensive, 2degrees is also too expensive. Quic... actually no Vetta Group is the underdog here and out of values I want to support the underdog and encourage competition... but that's a hard battle when there's still some fundamental issues. 

 

There is no ISP like Quic. But it's hard to recommend.

 

Would love to see their network and contribute as one of their users to help but I don't know how I feel about putting my production stuff under a beta.




Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249398 15-Jun-2024 14:29
Thank you MaxineN, the positives you list are certainly the reasons I'm considering them. It's unfortunate other ISPs don't seem as transparent, and the pricing (especially the one off for a static ip) make them appealing. It seems like we are being gouged from all sides and I'm looking to save a bit of money where we can. I know ISPs don't make cash hand over fist but every penny counts. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

MaxineN
Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249399 15-Jun-2024 14:38
Taubin:

 

Thank you MaxineN, the positives you list are certainly the reasons I'm considering them. It's unfortunate other ISPs don't seem as transparent, and the pricing (especially the one off for a static ip) make them appealing. It seems like we are being gouged from all sides and I'm looking to save a bit of money where we can. I know ISPs don't make cash hand over fist but every penny counts. 

 

 

 

 

To be frank... As someone who used to proudly wear a One NZ hat on this forum (and don't due to various reasons I cannot disclose but again would happily sit in a telco role again if I was asked), One NZ's network was for it's price pre 2024 really damn good. But then removing the $10 mobile discount makes them $5 away from being in line with 2degrees pricing for me without a mobile (half price off mobile plans for 6 months is tempting from 2d but I would like to keep my rDNS so again I'll stay with Quic... begrudgingly).

 

One NZ's routes were fantastic and I had consistent performance and I had also consistent looking smokepings too(until I broke it, woops).

 

 

 

But alas the big 3 are too expensive and Vetta Group is the underdog and we need to be supporting and helping more underdog companies force competition. Who remembers 2degrees being the underdog when they first came out for mobile?




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1344 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249400 15-Jun-2024 14:40
networkn:

 

xpd:

 

I can guarantee other more established ISP's have had connection issues when making upgrades as well.

 

 

Absolutely, but they are utterly eviscerated for it.

 

 

They were cut a lot of slack for down-time that would have been a major deal for any other provider - along with attitudes that made me wonder at times if there was something in the FUG along the lines of "thou shalt not say bad things about Quic". 

 

Someone mentioned a while back that "when we signed up, we all knew it was a new start-up still getting on its feet" but I don't recall seeing anything obvious when I signed up along the lines of "we're still expanding, and you should expect more problems than with other ISPs."

 

I'm sure this wasn't intentional, but I feel there was a lack of transparency about expected performance going forward, given what must have been internal knowledge about the need for further upgrades.

 

I'm generally reasonably happy with Quic now, but it has been quite the journey...




Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249403 15-Jun-2024 14:48
With the static and our mobile discount, 2Degrees is about $20/month off from what Quic is offering. They did email a renewal with a $100 discount if I signed for another year, but that will be eaten up by the public IP fee. I have until the 24th to decide apparently, which is part of the reason I'm shopping around. 

 

I hadn't heard of Quic until I found them here and started reading up on them. I do worry about any ISP here after what happened with BigPipe. They at one point had a one off charge for a public IP, as well as IPv6 (which they removed when they merged their network into Spark's network). It really left a bad taste in my mouth and I am always leery of signing a contract with anyone anymore. 

 

That said the issues people are bringing up tells me maybe I should keep looking elsewhere. I'm glad there's some competition in the market, but they seem to keep merging and I fear for the day we end up like the US where I'm from. I had the choice between (at the time) vdls1 or cable, with the same provider giving both and no other options. They charged an arm and a leg for subpar service. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3249406 15-Jun-2024 15:05
@taubin do you need a static IP, or public?

 

Quic IPv4 is public and of course IPv6 as well. There is a charge if you need static IPv4.

Taubin

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3249407 15-Jun-2024 15:16
RunningMan:

 

@taubin do you need a static IP, or public?

 

 

We do need a static. I know I'm saying both, but it's due to how 2Degrees states it (or stated it) when we signed up for one with them. They explicitly pointed out its public and "sticky" but could in fact change. It's entirely possible things are different with them now, and I don't recall the IP actually ever changing, but for work we need a static IP so it can be whitelisted on work networks. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Behodar
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249410 15-Jun-2024 15:54
Taubin:

 

the status page can only give so much information.

 

 

When it does at all. For example, this outage didn't appear on there.

