ForumsQuicQuic’s Discord community is open!
quic

233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

#315195 21-Jun-2024 10:52
Send private message

 

Since Quic’s inception, we’ve been humbled by the support and community built around Quic, so we’ve decided to open our community up to an even larger audience of tech-centric users!

 

For all Quic customers, we now have a Discord available to communicate as a community – discussing everything from your latest tech projects, through to troubleshooting, tips, service updates and more.

 

Some of our staff, as well as a team of moderators and beta testers are also present on the community to help lend a hand where necessary and engage with you all.

 

This of course certainly isn't a replacement for our presence here on Geekzone, however our Discord will allow more readily available engagement with multiple staff and other helpful figures.

 

To join the Quic Discord, login to your Quic account, and “Link” your Discord account from the left sidebar.

 

 

This will take you through to connect your Discord account with our “QuicBot” application, which once authorised will then add you into the Quic Discord.

 

See you there!

 

Note: Opinions and views expressed on the Quic Discord server do not represent the opinions or views of Quic Broadband.

 

(crossposted from our news article)

 




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
3l3m3nt
108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251563 21-Jun-2024 11:19
Send private message

Woot! This should be interesting! 😁




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3276290 28-Aug-2024 16:35
Send private message

thanks so much for this! I used it this week and it took minutes to figure out it was another fibre cut in Hamilton! 

 

 

 

also great to chat with likeminded folks!

ANglEAUT
2313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276383 28-Aug-2024 19:58
Send private message

Please allow me to change my server nickname.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



MaxineN
Max
1764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276387 28-Aug-2024 20:25
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

Please allow me to change my server nickname.



I can change mine no issues.

How are you doing it?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

ANglEAUT
2313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276653 29-Aug-2024 10:59
Send private message

MaxineN:

I can change mine no issues.

How are you doing it?

 

Thx, it's updated now.

 

Either I have to blame myself or the UI. Saw my default name, pressed Delete several time & the name remained. Pressed Ctrl+A to select all & couldn't select the name. Simply typing over the name allowed me to update the name.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





