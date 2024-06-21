Since Quic’s inception, we’ve been humbled by the support and community built around Quic, so we’ve decided to open our community up to an even larger audience of tech-centric users!

For all Quic customers, we now have a Discord available to communicate as a community – discussing everything from your latest tech projects, through to troubleshooting, tips, service updates and more.

Some of our staff, as well as a team of moderators and beta testers are also present on the community to help lend a hand where necessary and engage with you all.

This of course certainly isn't a replacement for our presence here on Geekzone, however our Discord will allow more readily available engagement with multiple staff and other helpful figures.

To join the Quic Discord, login to your Quic account, and “Link” your Discord account from the left sidebar.

This will take you through to connect your Discord account with our “QuicBot” application, which once authorised will then add you into the Quic Discord.

See you there!

Note: Opinions and views expressed on the Quic Discord server do not represent the opinions or views of Quic Broadband.

