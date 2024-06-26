Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic Cloud and apple iCloud mail
#315262 26-Jun-2024 20:09
Is anyone else having issues logging into iCloud via quic?

Helping a friend with their issues and I'm able to on my quic connection but they can't on theirs. We've tried two routers using PPOE no VLAN and it's only started lately. Apple say it's not them at it works fine on the same machine using 4G or another internet connection.

The same issue is repeatable on another Mac in the house so I don't think it's a machine specific issue. Esp if it works on a different connection.

Their IP is 118.67.194.58

Is anyone from @quic able to have a look based on their IP pls?

  #3253649 26-Jun-2024 20:14
How are you logging into iCloud?

 

And what DNS are you using?

 
 
 
 

  #3253650 26-Jun-2024 20:15
Using safari

For the issue with not able to send mail it's via apple mail

Have tried 8.8.8.8 and 1.1.1.1 and auto DNS on the routers. Neither work.

  #3253653 26-Jun-2024 20:18
Can you ping icloud.com?



  #3253655 26-Jun-2024 20:22
I've had no issues with iCloud Mail since switching to Quic ~2 months ago. I'm using Quic's DNS.

  #3253660 26-Jun-2024 20:57
No issues here using iCloud on iOS & PC devices.

 

No Safari, no Mac




  #3253663 26-Jun-2024 21:25
Does sound a lot like DNS.  Try removing and adding the device adapter in network settings then reauthenticate to wifi and see what happens. 

  #3253666 26-Jun-2024 21:45
Can you browse to https://icloud.com/ 

