Technikhaus:

Hey Team.

I woke up this morning to find I had no internet connection.

On investigation of my ONT (Hyberfibre, Nokia), it would seem only the power LED was on (solid), and no other light.

A reboot or two, leaving it off for a while, results in the same situation. All lights flash on once during the reboot, then straight back to only a solid power LED.

I've disconnected everything, ensured well seated etc, and still the same situation.

I upgraded to Hyperfibre back in April where they installed a new Nokia, which failed after 48 hours (different fault, failed 10G port), and then was replaced again with the current unit, which has reliably been in service since the start of April.

No power outages or storms last night, and the chorus network says all is okay.

Quic diag page shows no connection to my ONT.

Any suggestions before I use the scary "Log a fault" page, and risk the $200 NFF fee?

Cheers.