Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicHyperfibre ONT only power LED on
Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#315281 29-Jun-2024 11:38
Send private message

Hey Team.

 

I woke up this morning to find I had no internet connection. 
On investigation of my ONT (Hyberfibre, Nokia), it would seem only the power LED was on (solid), and no other light. 
A reboot or two, leaving it off for a while, results in the same situation. All lights flash on once during the reboot, then straight back to only a solid power LED. 

 

I've disconnected everything, ensured well seated etc, and still the same situation. 

 

I upgraded to Hyperfibre back in April where they installed a new Nokia, which failed after 48 hours (different fault, failed 10G port), and then was replaced again with the current unit, which has reliably been in service since the start of April. 

 

No power outages or storms last night, and the chorus network says all is okay. 
Quic diag page shows no connection to my ONT.

 

 

 

Any suggestions before I use the scary "Log a fault" page, and risk the $200 NFF fee?

 

 

 

Cheers.

Create new topic
Dynamic
3807 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254391 29-Jun-2024 12:01
Send private message

Have a quick look here, find your ONT model, and have a quick look at the brief notes around checking connections/troubleshooting.  

 

ONT | Chorus




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3254392 29-Jun-2024 12:05
Send private message

It sounds like there's a fibre issue somewhere to me. Do you know if any neighbours have fibre issues?




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254393 29-Jun-2024 12:05
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Have a quick look here, find your ONT model, and have a quick look at the brief notes around checking connections/troubleshooting.  

 

ONT | Chorus

 

 

 

 

Hey, thanks yes that was one of the first things I did (forgot to mention), sadly their page for the hyperfibre ONT is pretty lax.

 

 

 

"

 

Advanced troubleshooting

 

If you're having problems with your internet connection, contact your broadband provider to report a fault. They will contact us if they believe a technician's visit is necessary to fix the fault.

 

Please note:

 

     

  • The problem could be with the equipment in our exchange, the ONT, or the modem supplied by your broadband provider. The lights on the ONT may give you an indication of what the issue is.
  • Turning your ONT off and on is unlikely to fix the problem.

"

 

 

 

And the give a page for showing what each LED means, which isn't helpful when the only LED I have on is the power LED, heh.



Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254394 29-Jun-2024 12:06
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

It sounds like there's a fibre issue somewhere to me. Do you know if any neighbours have fibre issues?

 

 

 

 

Sadly none of our neighbouring houses actually have residents at the moment, a new development on one side isn't quite finish, and the other neighbours are all away for the long weekend. So oddly I can't check that one. 

Chorus page shows all is good in Dunedin.

ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3254395 29-Jun-2024 12:09
Send private message

Technikhaus:

 

Dynamic:

 

Have a quick look here, find your ONT model, and have a quick look at the brief notes around checking connections/troubleshooting.  

 

ONT | Chorus

 

 

 

 

Hey, thanks yes that was one of the first things I did (forgot to mention), sadly their page for the hyperfibre ONT is pretty lax.

 

 

 

"

 

Advanced troubleshooting

 

If you're having problems with your internet connection, contact your broadband provider to report a fault. They will contact us if they believe a technician's visit is necessary to fix the fault.

 

Please note:

 

     

  • The problem could be with the equipment in our exchange, the ONT, or the modem supplied by your broadband provider. The lights on the ONT may give you an indication of what the issue is.
  • Turning your ONT off and on is unlikely to fix the problem.

"

 

 

 

And the give a page for showing what each LED means, which isn't helpful when the only LED I have on is the power LED, heh.

 

 

 

 

Alright so looking through, when my ONT wasn't working (fibre issue at the exchange) the PON light was off. Ignore the two lights on the right, those were Wifi stuff as the ONT had never connected to the Chorus network and was still in "router" mode.

 

 

 

My gut feeling says fibre issue.

 

 

 




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254396 29-Jun-2024 12:11
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

Alright so looking through, when my ONT wasn't working (fibre issue at the exchange) the PON light was off. Ignore the two lights on the right, those were Wifi stuff as the ONT had never connected to the Chorus network and was still in "router" mode.

 

 

 

My gut feeling says fibre issue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you, that is actually of great help! As my prior issue was a ONT issue, it still had all lights except the 10G, so I wasn't sure of what a fibre failure would look like on it (and with Chorus' lack of documentation). 
So yeah other than the wifi lights being off on mine, it's showing the exact same!

michaelmurfy
meow
13139 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254397 29-Jun-2024 12:24
Send private message

The NFF fee really only gets charged if the issue is 100% on your end and not with the ONT etc. Quic are pretty good with diagnosing before they send somebody out. Seeing the ONT status lights are showing this and you’ve done basic troubleshooting you’re safe to log a fault.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup or maybe go feature hunting)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254400 29-Jun-2024 12:30
Send private message

michaelmurfy: The NFF fee really only gets charged if the issue is 100% on your end and not with the ONT etc. Quic are pretty good with diagnosing before they send somebody out. Seeing the ONT status lights are showing this and you’ve done basic troubleshooting you’re safe to log a fault.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I appreciate the sanity checking. I will submit one with Quic and see what comes of it. I have a feeling they may not work weekends, so it might be a quiet weekend haha, Wife will have to deal with no Netflix 😂

Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254405 29-Jun-2024 12:59
Send private message

Quic responded super quickly :) 
They can't see any localised outages, so scheduled a chorus tech to come tomorrow to take a look. 
I'm really impressed with that response time!

Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254766 30-Jun-2024 15:30
Send private message

Just thought I'd update to say that Chorus came around this afternoon and confirmed that it was an ONT failure, and have replaced the unit. 
We're back up and running again, this will now be our third Nokia ONT in six months 😳. Hopefully this one lasts longer!

mrgsm021
1444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3254909 30-Jun-2024 19:01
Send private message

That's some luck with the ONT but glad it got replaced and internet working again.

Technikhaus

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3254917 30-Jun-2024 19:15
Send private message

Yeah, pretty unfortunate to have two fail that quickly. But I’m super impressed with the fact it failed in a Saturday, and Quic responded so quickly and even had it replaced in a Saturday. Major props to them and Chorus for that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright