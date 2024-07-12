Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicDoes Quic provide a usage meter to customers?
Sheagae

207 posts

Master Geek


#315406 12-Jul-2024 18:54
I've had a look on their website and I'm not finding the answer. So, does Quic provide a monthly usage meter for customer connections?

Apologies if this has been answered in a thread already.

saf

saf
125 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3258971 12-Jul-2024 19:10
No usage meter currently.

 

There may be one in future, however given there are no Quic services with data caps, it's not high on the priority list to be fair.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

nztim
3676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3258972 12-Jul-2024 19:31
Any reason when it is unlimited?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Behodar
10294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3258974 12-Jul-2024 19:53
A couple of possible reasons: To see whether it's practical to move to a capped plan with a different provider. To see how much data a given task takes, to judge costs if doing it on a phone.



Sheagae

207 posts

Master Geek


  #3258981 12-Jul-2024 22:31
saf:

 

No usage meter currently.

 

There may be one in future, however given there are no Quic services with data caps, it's not high on the priority list to be fair.

 

 

Great, thank you for confirming this, appreciate the quick response.

 

nztim:

 

Any reason when it is unlimited?

 

 

To build on what @Behodar mentioned, things like: If you know your average monthly usage and your habits don't change, but one month you are well over your average you may have issues on your home network, e.g., infected machines.

hamish225
1417 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3260041 15-Jul-2024 23:23
The best way for you to see your usage is probably from your router anyway, you should be able to set some monitoring up depending on the model.




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

SimplePotato
21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3260081 16-Jul-2024 09:34
Just to add to this, while we don't yet officially record data usage. If you are connected via PPPoE you can view data used for a given session by viewing the payload.



You will need to do a bit of conversion from Octets to GB. 




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

