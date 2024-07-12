I've had a look on their website and I'm not finding the answer. So, does Quic provide a monthly usage meter for customer connections?
Apologies if this has been answered in a thread already.
No usage meter currently.
There may be one in future, however given there are no Quic services with data caps, it's not high on the priority list to be fair.
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
Any reason when it is unlimited?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
A couple of possible reasons: To see whether it's practical to move to a capped plan with a different provider. To see how much data a given task takes, to judge costs if doing it on a phone.
saf:
No usage meter currently.
There may be one in future, however given there are no Quic services with data caps, it's not high on the priority list to be fair.
Great, thank you for confirming this, appreciate the quick response.
nztim:
Any reason when it is unlimited?
To build on what @Behodar mentioned, things like: If you know your average monthly usage and your habits don't change, but one month you are well over your average you may have issues on your home network, e.g., infected machines.
The best way for you to see your usage is probably from your router anyway, you should be able to set some monitoring up depending on the model.
*Insert big spe*dtest result here*
Just to add to this, while we don't yet officially record data usage. If you are connected via PPPoE you can view data used for a given session by viewing the payload.
You will need to do a bit of conversion from Octets to GB.