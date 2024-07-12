saf: No usage meter currently. There may be one in future, however given there are no Quic services with data caps, it's not high on the priority list to be fair.

Great, thank you for confirming this, appreciate the quick response.

nztim: Any reason when it is unlimited?

To build on what @Behodar mentioned, things like: If you know your average monthly usage and your habits don't change, but one month you are well over your average you may have issues on your home network, e.g., infected machines.