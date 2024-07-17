Hi, I signed up to Quic this morning (6 hours ago) requesting a static IP and VLAN10 ONT tagging. I immediately got an email saying:

"Thank you for purchasing a Static IPv4 Address for your broadband connection.

If connected, your router will automatically be assigned this new IP address within the next 30 minutes, which may cause a brief interruption as your router reconnects."

I'm using a Ubiquiti USG gateway. When I re-power everything including the gateway and ONT it still registers the static IP that's being sent by my original ISP (2Degrees). That's not due to be disconnected until tomorrow. I tried resetting and turning on manual ONT tagging and setting it to VLAN10, but then it doesn't register any IP. My account status on the Quic website says "pending", so perhaps it's not activated yet despite the static ip email and I've not been notified of the actual static IP for Quic (I know my 2Degrees IP)?

Anybody any ideas? I wonder about the turnaround time for Quic activation?

Cheers.