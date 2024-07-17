Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic switchover procedure when still getting static IP from original ISP
#315451 17-Jul-2024 16:52
Hi, I signed up to Quic this morning (6 hours ago) requesting a static IP and VLAN10 ONT tagging. I immediately got an email saying:

 

"Thank you for purchasing a Static IPv4 Address for your broadband connection.

 

If connected, your router will automatically be assigned this new IP address within the next 30 minutes, which may cause a brief interruption as your router reconnects."

 

I'm using a Ubiquiti USG gateway. When I re-power everything including the gateway and ONT it still registers the static IP that's being sent by my original ISP (2Degrees). That's not due to be disconnected until tomorrow. I tried resetting and turning on manual ONT tagging and setting it to VLAN10, but then it doesn't register any IP. My account status on the Quic website says "pending", so perhaps it's not activated yet despite the static ip email and I've not been notified of the actual static IP for Quic (I know my 2Degrees IP)?

 

Anybody any ideas? I wonder about the turnaround time for Quic activation?

 

Cheers.

 

 

saf

saf
  #3260811 17-Jul-2024 16:59
Your static IP is activated on the Quic side - you'll get another email within 24 hours with your go-live date/time for your connection. 🙂




Behodar
  #3260812 17-Jul-2024 16:59
You'll have the new static IP once your connection switches over to Quic (I think this usually happens at 6 am). I ordered a month in advance and also got the "within 30 minutes" message even though it didn't actually go active until a month later.

 

"If connected, your router will automatically be assigned this new IP address within the next 30 minutes"

 

It should probably say "If connected to Quic" :)

herculix

  #3260820 17-Jul-2024 17:18
Many thanks for your fast responses. When Quic's static IP is activated should it override my current static IP from 2Degrees if I change the tagging from off (current 2Degrees setting) to VLAN10 (Quic spec)?



RunningMan
  #3260835 17-Jul-2024 18:06
It's not about a static IP overinding another. It's what ISP's connection is currrently provisioned to that ONT port. Once Quic is connected, then they will assign you an IP address (static if this is what you have bought).

 

Changing a VLAN tag wont change ISP for you. It's not a matter of you changing the tag at your end tto swap providers. You need to set the correct tag for whatever ISP is provisioned to the connection. Quic normally have no VLAN tag unless you soecifically requested this at signup.

RunningMan
  #3260836 17-Jul-2024 18:10
Oh, and the 30 minute email from Quic is likely just a slightly poorly worded generic email that assumes you are already live with Quic, in which case it would take 30 mins from the time you ordered it.

herculix

  #3260843 17-Jul-2024 19:05
Thanks R, understood. When they're ready, Quic will "reprovision" my ONT with their config, even though I still have an account with 2Degrees and all I need to do is change the tagging to VLAN10 because I requested it.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3260880 17-Jul-2024 21:42
As a side question, is there any reason to request the VLAN to be removed? I mean, if nothing else changed then when the QUIC connection goes live you would be connected without having to update anything on your side. 




herculix

  #3260887 17-Jul-2024 22:30
That's a good point. if I was doing it again I wouldn't have requested tagging. The other thing that came to light was that by pure coincidence my 2Degrees monthly billing cycle ends tomorrow. I was told by 2DG that if I don't re-provision before "sometime" tomorrow I'll be charged for the whole of next month, no pro-rata. "If I cancel now then surely I'm good until midnight tomorrow because I've paid for the 18th?", I said. No, could be anytime tomorrow. Not cool. I took the chance anyway because I worked out that Quic "Sprinter" was more than $500 cheaper over 2 years than 2DG with a fixed IP paid up-front for similar speed. I was originally on MyRepublic and transferred automatically to 2Degrees 12 months ago when they bought them. Price has increased $20/month since then, and they added credit card payment fees. Not cool.

herculix

  #3260888 17-Jul-2024 22:31
Sorry. That was slightly off-topic.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3260889 17-Jul-2024 22:37
No, I understand.




muppet
  #3260913 18-Jul-2024 06:32
I get free static IPs by rubbing my router with a balloon.

