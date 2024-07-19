livealittle

Hi
Just wondered if anyone has any issue for their internet connect currently?
Based in chch and have suddenly lost connection. Thanks
Fine in Whakatane (Chorus), for what it's worth.
I'm still online. Haven't noticed any issues
No known outages.
Would be worth checking in your Quic account to see your ONT status, connection status etc.
If all looks OK feel free to PM me your account details if you want another set of eyes.
