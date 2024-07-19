Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Current outage in chch
livealittle

#315470 19-Jul-2024 18:08
Hi

Just wondered if anyone has any issue for their internet connect currently?
Based in chch and have suddenly lost connection. Thanks

Behodar
  #3261541 19-Jul-2024 18:12
Fine in Whakatane (Chorus), for what it's worth.

 
 
 
 

dnwright
  #3261542 19-Jul-2024 18:12
I'm still online. Haven't noticed any issues




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3261625 19-Jul-2024 21:47
Logged a fault? If not and if you’re still down (and the issue doesn’t appear to be on your end or stuff within your control) then do this.




saf

saf
  #3261752 20-Jul-2024 11:22
No known outages. 

 

Would be worth checking in your Quic account to see your ONT status, connection status etc.

 

If all looks OK feel free to PM me your account details if you want another set of eyes. 




