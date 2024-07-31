Hi everyone,

I'm probably missing something really obvious here but I can't get my head around this :)

I'm using a Synology RT6600ax router. When connected to Quic via DHCP, IPv6 works as expected. Under Internet > IPv6 Setup I can set "IPv6 Setup" to "DHCPv6-PD" and the other fields (IPv6 address, prefix length, gateway, prefix) will fill themselves in automatically. Under Local Network > Primary Network > IPv6 DHCP I have "Enable IPv6" turned on, the relevant prefix chosen from the list, and "Stateless DHCPv6 mode".

When connected via PPPoE, these same settings don't work. When I set IPv6 Setup to DHCPv6-PD it does complete the Prefix field automatically (and it's correct) but the other fields remain blank (except Gateway which sets itself to "::"). Under IPv6 DHCP I have the same settings as before. IPv6 is not functional, e.g. Geekzone doesn't get the IPv6 logo and https://ipv6-test.com tells me that IPv6 connectivity is "not supported".

I was able to use IPv6 over PPPoE with my previous ISP (Voyager) with this same router, although I didn't note down the specific settings I was using. Quic's setup guide says that DHCPv6-PD is the correct mechanism so I'm not sure what I'm missing here. Can anyone enlighten me?