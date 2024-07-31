Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IPv6 over PPPoE: What am I doing wrong?
#315618 31-Jul-2024 12:47
Hi everyone,

 

I'm probably missing something really obvious here but I can't get my head around this :)

 

I'm using a Synology RT6600ax router. When connected to Quic via DHCP, IPv6 works as expected. Under Internet > IPv6 Setup I can set "IPv6 Setup" to "DHCPv6-PD" and the other fields (IPv6 address, prefix length, gateway, prefix) will fill themselves in automatically. Under Local Network > Primary Network > IPv6 DHCP I have "Enable IPv6" turned on, the relevant prefix chosen from the list, and "Stateless DHCPv6 mode".

 

When connected via PPPoE, these same settings don't work. When I set IPv6 Setup to DHCPv6-PD it does complete the Prefix field automatically (and it's correct) but the other fields remain blank (except Gateway which sets itself to "::"). Under IPv6 DHCP I have the same settings as before. IPv6 is not functional, e.g. Geekzone doesn't get the IPv6 logo and https://ipv6-test.com tells me that IPv6 connectivity is "not supported".

 

I was able to use IPv6 over PPPoE with my previous ISP (Voyager) with this same router, although I didn't note down the specific settings I was using. Quic's setup guide says that DHCPv6-PD is the correct mechanism so I'm not sure what I'm missing here. Can anyone enlighten me?

  #3266560 31-Jul-2024 13:39
That sounds right and I don’t think anything sounds wrong with your setup. Nothing really wrong using IPoE though. 

 

I don’t personally have a Synology however to test. 




  #3266652 31-Jul-2024 16:27
Going by your other thread, I'd suggest the Synology has difficulty with some configs. 

  #3267265 1-Aug-2024 18:20
OK, putting this on the back-burner for now. I have a support ticket open with Synology around the DHCP issue, and although I'm not holding my breath I'll still wait and see whether it goes anywhere.



  #3267562 2-Aug-2024 15:27
Behodar:

 

I'm not holding my breath

 

 

Perhaps I should have been, as the issue is now resolved.

  #3267564 2-Aug-2024 15:33
And the solution was??




  #3267565 2-Aug-2024 15:34
To be clear, the DHCP issue has been resolved. With that working, I no longer care about PPPoE :)

