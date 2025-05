I've been following this thread and want to offer a different perspective. The internet has become an essential service, much like power or heating.

If a user repeatedly must adjust configurations at their ISP's request, spending significant time and effort with no tangible outcomes will be frustrating. I have seen posts on GZ dating back to March relating to the OP IPv6 and UniFi issues on Quic.

In @CyaBro's situation, latency and IPv6 problems on his UniFi equipment have been major concerns, especially when he is being told his network could potentially be the problem.

The discussion about providing more data to the Discord community or Quic seems moot, as the Quic network depends on Chorus, including areas with TES for routing without direct paths to a local BNG. Thus, 2D is a better choice for the OP due to their fibre ownership and BNG location in Dunedin.

Given his need for reliable service in a remote area, switching to 2D was wise. It’s great to see his issues resolved. His internal network was not at fault either, and we should all be pleased with this outcome.