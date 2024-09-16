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ForumsVetta and QuicOur Wellington PoP is here!
quic

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#316092 16-Sep-2024 11:43
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You asked, we listened, we've made it happen! 🥳

 

Thanks to our continued growth in the Wellington region and lower North Island, we’ve been hard at work setting up Wellington as a new full point of presence for the Quic network.

 

While we provide service nationally across the country, a full point of presence in a new location is a significant step, and offers numerous benefits to users connecting in the area. Specifically for our new Wellington PoP, this means:

 

     

  • Lower first-hop latency
    As we now have BNGs in Wellington, customers connecting to these BNGs from the local area will see a significant difference in first-hop latency, with connections now terminating in Wellington rather than historically being extended up to Auckland.
    Additionally, this also means that if you’re connecting to another customer on our network, also connected in Wellington, your traffic will stay in Wellington!

  • Optimised latency to the world
    With our new network deployment, we gain a significant increase in the control of our backbone into the Wellington area. This means better optimised paths for traffic destined to, or passing through either Auckland or Christchurch.

  • Local peering
    Now that we have a full routing presence in Wellington, we have stood up connectivity and peering to WLG-IX, the Wellington Internet Exchange operated by NZIX. (Side note: this also means we are now connected to all NZIX operated internet exchanges across New Zealand! 🏆)

  • Added Core Resiliency
    When it comes to added network resiliency, generally speaking the more core network nodes the better! Thus naturally, with another core network node deployed in the centre of the country, this adds additional redundancy to the wider core network, as well as additional network paths for our core network to choose from in a failover scenario.

  • Connectivity into the Vital network
    Bolstering our reach of connectivity, we have also connected into Vital’s extensive local fibre backbone throughout the area, giving us more options to connect customers who may not have access to traditional LFC fibre connectivity.

 

 

Exciting, right? So how can you benefit from our new Wellington point of presence?

 

If you’re a new customer to Quic, and have submitted an order from today in the Wellington or lower North Island area, you will automatically be provisioned to our new Wellington PoP.

 

For our awesome existing customers, a project has now been kicked off to move all eligible customers to our new Wellington-based network. This will mean a short interruption to your service, which will either happen early in the morning or late at night, depending on your traffic patterns. We expect this process to be fully completed over the coming weeks, with announcements of windows and updates to follow on our status page.

 

This project is a significant investment into the Wellington region by our network, showing our commitment to continually building and improving network infrastructure, giving our customers the best connectivity experience possible. We hope you enjoy!

 

News post: https://www.quic.nz/our-wellington-pop-is-here/ 




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

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ssamjh
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  #3282550 16-Sep-2024 11:58
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Congratulations, a great milestone




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3l3m3nt
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  #3282553 16-Sep-2024 12:04
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Congratulations Quic! Another amazing milestone 😊




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michaelmurfy
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  #3282559 16-Sep-2024 12:21
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Here's an example of somebody who migrated as part of beta testing (Quic Hyperfibre, testing to FSMG's Wellington node via WLG-IX):

 

 

Mine isn't as impressive as I am up the coast more but an amazing improvement.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Jiriteach
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  #3282590 16-Sep-2024 13:27
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michaelmurfy:

 

Here's an example of somebody who migrated as part of beta testing (Quic Hyperfibre, testing to FSMG's Wellington node via WLG-IX):

 

 

Mine isn't as impressive as I am up the coast more but an amazing improvement.

 

 

Do you have a link to your smokeping? Keen to have a look.




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Delorean
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  #3282593 16-Sep-2024 13:30
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michaelmurfy:

 

Here's an example of somebody who migrated as part of beta testing (Quic Hyperfibre, testing to FSMG's Wellington node via WLG-IX):

 

 

Mine isn't as impressive as I am up the coast more but an amazing improvement.

 

 

 

 

Thats impressive! Awesome result @quic 




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michaelmurfy
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  #3282594 16-Sep-2024 13:31
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@Jiriteach Mine is at https://smokeping.interwebz.nz but my swap wasn't as seamless as the other guys because Chorus basically screwed up. Huge improvement though!




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alavaliant
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  #3283141 17-Sep-2024 13:16
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Should the Wellington BNGs be showing in the status image at https://www.quic.nz/status/ ?   Because I'm not seeing them there currently.

ssamjh
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  #3283142 17-Sep-2024 13:20
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alavaliant:

 

Should the Wellington BNGs be showing in the status image at https://www.quic.nz/status/ ?   Because I'm not seeing them there currently.

 

 

I imagine they will be working on it, I'm guessing the load level will be very small currently!




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3283556 18-Sep-2024 14:24
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So this is my friends connection in Wellington. I got him moved to the Wellington PoP the other day and it appears Chorus have made some additional changes to my connection that has seen another drop in latency:

 

 

This is pretty impressive given I am based in Paraparaumu and he's based on the other side of Wellington.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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alavaliant
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  #3284183 19-Sep-2024 19:05
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I see WLG is now in the status image at https://www.quic.nz/status/

Now just have to wait until I get migrated (am keen to see how the connection to a wellington based vpn server I use a lot looks after being migrated) :)

ATinyChipmunk
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  #3284338 20-Sep-2024 09:32
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michaelmurfy:

 

@Jiriteach Mine is at https://smokeping.interwebz.nz but my swap wasn't as seamless as the other guys because Chorus basically screwed up. Huge improvement though!

 

 

 

 

This may have happened to me? I see there was my change this morning and my internet has been down since the change time with the ONT showing a red light. I've logged a fault but is there anything else I can do?

 
 
 
 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3284339 20-Sep-2024 09:35
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ATinyChipmunk: This may have happened to me? I see there was my change this morning and my internet has been down since the change time with the ONT showing a red light. I've logged a fault but is there anything else I can do?

 

There hasn't been anyone migrated yet. Your Fibre is simply down, log a fault through the Quic portal... Red light means your ONT can't see the light on the fibre.




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ATinyChipmunk
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  #3284343 20-Sep-2024 09:51
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Ah thank you, yes I have logged a fault. re reading the email, looks like chorus was / is moving me locally

ShinyChrome
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  #3297391 14-Oct-2024 17:44
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I am assuming it was my turn today... connection dropped around 6am and came back up almost immediately.

 

I have had some issues with timeouts due to what I am assuming is routing after the transfer... as from my pihole, uncached DNS queries are taking in the hundreds of milliseconds, not the usual double digits

3l3m3nt
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  #3297394 14-Oct-2024 18:18
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Hmm that's unusual. Where are you upstreaming DNS to?




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

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