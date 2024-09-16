You asked, we listened, we've made it happen! 🥳

Thanks to our continued growth in the Wellington region and lower North Island, we’ve been hard at work setting up Wellington as a new full point of presence for the Quic network.

While we provide service nationally across the country, a full point of presence in a new location is a significant step, and offers numerous benefits to users connecting in the area. Specifically for our new Wellington PoP, this means:

Lower first-hop latency

As we now have BNGs in Wellington, customers connecting to these BNGs from the local area will see a significant difference in first-hop latency, with connections now terminating in Wellington rather than historically being extended up to Auckland.

Additionally, this also means that if you’re connecting to another customer on our network, also connected in Wellington, your traffic will stay in Wellington!





As we now have BNGs in Wellington, customers connecting to these BNGs from the local area will see a significant difference in first-hop latency, with connections now terminating in Wellington rather than historically being extended up to Auckland. Additionally, this also means that if you’re connecting to another customer on our network, also connected in Wellington, your traffic will stay in Wellington! Optimised latency to the world

With our new network deployment, we gain a significant increase in the control of our backbone into the Wellington area. This means better optimised paths for traffic destined to, or passing through either Auckland or Christchurch.





With our new network deployment, we gain a significant increase in the control of our backbone into the Wellington area. This means better optimised paths for traffic destined to, or passing through either Auckland or Christchurch. Local peering

Now that we have a full routing presence in Wellington, we have stood up connectivity and peering to WLG-IX, the Wellington Internet Exchange operated by NZIX. (Side note: this also means we are now connected to all NZIX operated internet exchanges across New Zealand! 🏆)





Now that we have a full routing presence in Wellington, we have stood up connectivity and peering to WLG-IX, the Wellington Internet Exchange operated by NZIX. (Side note: this also means we are now connected to all NZIX operated internet exchanges across New Zealand! 🏆) Added Core Resiliency

When it comes to added network resiliency, generally speaking the more core network nodes the better! Thus naturally, with another core network node deployed in the centre of the country, this adds additional redundancy to the wider core network, as well as additional network paths for our core network to choose from in a failover scenario.





When it comes to added network resiliency, generally speaking the more core network nodes the better! Thus naturally, with another core network node deployed in the centre of the country, this adds additional redundancy to the wider core network, as well as additional network paths for our core network to choose from in a failover scenario. Connectivity into the Vital network

Bolstering our reach of connectivity, we have also connected into Vital’s extensive local fibre backbone throughout the area, giving us more options to connect customers who may not have access to traditional LFC fibre connectivity.

Exciting, right? So how can you benefit from our new Wellington point of presence?

If you’re a new customer to Quic, and have submitted an order from today in the Wellington or lower North Island area, you will automatically be provisioned to our new Wellington PoP.

For our awesome existing customers, a project has now been kicked off to move all eligible customers to our new Wellington-based network. This will mean a short interruption to your service, which will either happen early in the morning or late at night, depending on your traffic patterns. We expect this process to be fully completed over the coming weeks, with announcements of windows and updates to follow on our status page.

This project is a significant investment into the Wellington region by our network, showing our commitment to continually building and improving network infrastructure, giving our customers the best connectivity experience possible. We hope you enjoy!

News post: https://www.quic.nz/our-wellington-pop-is-here/