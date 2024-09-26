Hi there. We are on the 50/10 Walker plan and use PPP for the connection. I'm aware DHCP is an option but don't use as there's nothing to gain at this connection speed. A month or so ago we had an outage of about 20mins for no apparent reasonwas estarted. GPON light was coming on for a monent, then going off, repeat for 10-15 minutes. Connection comes back up. Looking at the ONT through the Portal I can see the connection is over the past is switching between DHCP & PPP. Why? I've never actively set it to use DHCP.