Forums

Plx

Plx

50 posts

Geek


#316222 26-Sep-2024 14:21
Hi there. We are on the 50/10 Walker plan and use PPP for the connection. I'm aware DHCP is an option but don't use as there's nothing to gain at this connection speed. A month or so ago we had an outage of about 20mins for no apparent reasonwas estarted. GPON light was coming on for a monent, then going off, repeat for 10-15 minutes. Connection comes back up. Looking at the ONT through the Portal I can see the connection is over the past is switching between DHCP & PPP. Why? I've never actively set it to use DHCP. 

 

ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3286654 26-Sep-2024 14:40
Some routers send out DHCP requests even though PPPoE is the primary connection method. Just a weird thing they do.

 

I'd recommend using the disable DHCP function (yellow button). With the Walker plan, you will have no issue with PPPoE. DHCP is better suited to the really fast plans, so Sprinter and above etc.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 
 
 
 

Behodar
10250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286655 26-Sep-2024 14:42
Yep, I can say from my own experience that Synology routers will use DHCP even if you've set up PPPoE. There are likely others that do the same, and that's exactly what the button is for :)

saf

saf
121 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3286657 26-Sep-2024 14:45
Given DHCP requests are being received and authenticated (based on your session history screenshot), your router is attempting both PPPoE & DHCP (what we call dual dialers).

 

Once a DHCP session is connected, it takes 22 minutes to revert back to PPPoE to allow for the lease to expire & session cleanup.

 

ASUS routers are especially nasty for this issue, and if you're running ASUS, turn off the "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" setting (refer to www.quic.nz/support near the bottom for details)

 

The MikroTik "Detect Internet" setting also presents something similar.

 

If you're not running ASUS or MikroTik, have a poke around your routers config, as it's definitely also sending DHCP client packets.

 

If you're struggling to find anything in your router config, and don't want to use DHCP, you can disable DHCP authentication in the portal (showing in your screenshot) to stop permitting DHCP authentication on the Quic side, which will mean only PPPoE is permitted for your connection and remove the issue for you.

 

Hope this helps! 😊




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



Plx

Plx

50 posts

Geek


  #3286664 26-Sep-2024 15:03
Hi. Thanks for the replies & advice. Currently I'm using a Fritz!Box 7530 (sorry, thought I'd mentioned that); earlier this year (and with the previous outage) was using Linksys EA8500 with DD-WRT. From earlier log entries it looks like the Linksys was stable on PPP so perhaps I'll use that in the future. Still perplexed why the disconnections are happening in the first place. The time stamp of 20.36 last night has "Stop reason" as 'Session expired, automatically removed by system'. The apparent randomness is very disconcerting.

ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3286669 26-Sep-2024 15:17
Plx:

 

Hi. Thanks for the replies & advice. Currently I'm using a Fritz!Box 7530 (sorry, thought I'd mentioned that); earlier this year (and with the previous outage) was using Linksys EA8500 with DD-WRT. From earlier log entries it looks like the Linksys was stable on PPP so perhaps I'll use that in the future. Still perplexed why the disconnections are happening in the first place. The time stamp of 20.36 last night has "Stop reason" as 'Session expired, automatically removed by system'. The apparent randomness is very disconcerting.

 

 

When your router makes a single DHCP connection, all PPPoE connections will be blocked for 22 minutes. That's just due to the nature of having both PPPoE and DHCP as an option. If you disable DHCP, all should be perfect.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

RunningMan
8810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286720 26-Sep-2024 16:09
Plx:GPON light was coming on for a monent, then going off, repeat for 10-15 minutes.

 

 

Suggets a possible ONT or fibre issue. What does the ONT diagnostics say in the portal? Which LFC?

Plx

Plx

50 posts

Geek


  #3286733 26-Sep-2024 17:49
Hi there. Diagnostics as requested:

 

 

 

Last night during the outage:

 

 

Pretty certain the LFC is Chorus - am in Dunedin. The poor connection status hasn't been an issue as the 50/10 is slow but sufficient - the outages, not so keen about.

 

On Saturday morning I'll turn DHCP off.

 

Thank you :-)

 

 

 

 



Behodar
10250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286736 26-Sep-2024 17:50
That's... not good.

RunningMan
8810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3286766 26-Sep-2024 19:02
That's the likely explanation for the outages then. The DHCP/PPPoE switching is likely just a side effect of the connection dropping. The degraded/interupted combined with the GPON light going off definately points to a fibre issue.

 

Raise a support ticket with Quic in the portal and see what comes back.

