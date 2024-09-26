Given DHCP requests are being received and authenticated (based on your session history screenshot), your router is attempting both PPPoE & DHCP (what we call dual dialers).

Once a DHCP session is connected, it takes 22 minutes to revert back to PPPoE to allow for the lease to expire & session cleanup.

ASUS routers are especially nasty for this issue, and if you're running ASUS, turn off the "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" setting (refer to www.quic.nz/support near the bottom for details)

The MikroTik "Detect Internet" setting also presents something similar.

If you're not running ASUS or MikroTik, have a poke around your routers config, as it's definitely also sending DHCP client packets.

If you're struggling to find anything in your router config, and don't want to use DHCP, you can disable DHCP authentication in the portal (showing in your screenshot) to stop permitting DHCP authentication on the Quic side, which will mean only PPPoE is permitted for your connection and remove the issue for you.

Hope this helps! 😊