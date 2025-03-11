Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Plan to move to Quic from Voyager
xyeovillian

#318985 11-Mar-2025 15:13
Plan to move to Quic from Voyager

 

Hi, Finally thinking of moving, I have contacted Voyager to end my contract, which ends on the 20th March. How do I obtain a seamless change over on that Date? Which plan do I go for? I have existing 300/100 with Voyager at the moment, would the next plan be better for my needs, 900Mbps download, 400Mbps upload, Uncapped data for $105 or $85 per month? Is this the ONT SN:485754439E227947 for my Voyager account.

 

The untagged only gives that or Vlan 10? I would like it just to switch over the same as I have now with Voyager

 

And do you have a referral code please? It doesn't give you an option on sign up

 

Cheers Mike

 

nztim
  #3352625 11-Mar-2025 15:19
In the old days you should have NOT terminated with Voyager as they will lock out the ONT port with an in-flight order to cancel

 

But now there is a thing called port two activation, have quic activate port 2 on the ONT a day before your Voyager is due to cancel

 

set your order to quic to be VLAN10 tagged, and simply move the cable from port one to port two of the ONT




mentalinc
  #3352641 11-Mar-2025 15:30
Agree with the above guidance

 

Referral code in my signature.




xyeovillian

  #3352642 11-Mar-2025 15:34
nztim:

In the old days you should have NOT terminated with Voyager as they will lock out the ONT port with an in-flight order to cancel

 

But now there is a thing called port two activation, have quic activate port 2 on the ONT a day before your Voyager is due to cancel

 

set your order to quic to be VLAN10 tagged, and simply move the cable from port one to port two of the ONT

 

 

 

I haven't cancelled Voyager yet, so your suggestion is to cancel 18h March 2 days to my renewal?



mentalinc
  #3352646 11-Mar-2025 15:43
"I have contacted Voyager to end my contract, which ends on the 20th March."

 

Have you messaged them as this suggested you have already notified them

 

 




nztim
  #3352648 11-Mar-2025 15:50
xyeovillian:

 

I haven't cancelled Voyager yet, so your suggestion is to cancel 18h March 2 days to my renewal?

 

Oh I was under the impression that you had

 

If that is the case, just place an order with Quic and set the transfer day one day before your next billing cycle with Voyager, once you have done that call up Voyager to give them notice

 

Example:

 

if hypothetically the losing ISPs billing cycle is 21st to 20th of each month then you would set your transfer to the Gaining ISP on the 19th of April, then once the gaining ISP has confirmed, then call up and cancel on X date (most ISPS you need to give 30 days' notice, they can't cut you off early as there is an inflight order on the ONT port already)

 

Make sure you set your connection on Quic to be VLAN10 so it will work seamlessly 




Behodar
  #3352652 11-Mar-2025 16:06
nztim:

 

Make sure you set your connection on Quic to be VLAN10 so it will work seamlessly 

 

 

It'll only be seamless if the Voyager connection is also tagged. Voyager supports both.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3352813 11-Mar-2025 20:46
Assuming you’re in a Chorus area you’ll find it’ll be fully automated provisioning. 

 

Just sign up with Quic with the same VLAN settings as Voyager on the day you want and it’ll just magically move across + you shouldn’t notice anything. 




jonb
  #3352970 12-Mar-2025 09:07
It was still 30 days notice to cancel Voyager when I did that a couple years ago, when the initial 12 month contract was over. 

 

 

Behodar
  #3352973 12-Mar-2025 09:14
When I cancelled, I told them 35 days in advance. They took a week to get back to me, set the cancellation to 30 days from then and then tried to charge me for the "extra" days. They reversed the charge when I complained (calling it a "goodwill credit" or some such), but it's still something to be aware of.

3l3m3nt
  #3353460 13-Mar-2025 13:03
Welcome to the dark side! Make sure you join the discord community. There's an absolute abundance of nerdery in there if that's your thing :)




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3353599 13-Mar-2025 16:09
Can anyone confirm if Quic sends out notifications of planned network work that affects users? I believe I read somewhere that they did.

 

I was extremely disappointed that Voyager failed to notify me of an outage, only to be told that they don't have the ability to do this... such a basic thing. IMO, Chorus should have notified us anyway as it affected the whole neighbourhood. I have otherwise been happy with Voyager, aside from the constant price rises and the quality of support not being what it used to be.

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #3353601 13-Mar-2025 16:24
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Can anyone confirm if Quic sends out notifications of planned network work that affects users? I believe I read somewhere that they did.

 

I was extremely disappointed that Voyager failed to notify me of an outage, only to be told that they don't have the ability to do this... such a basic thing. IMO, Chorus should have notified us anyway as it affected the whole neighbourhood. I have otherwise been happy with Voyager, aside from the constant price rises and the quality of support not being what it used to be.

 

 

Yep, I can confirm Quic send out these notifications if your circuit is going to be affected, see below:

 




richms
  #3353710 13-Mar-2025 17:06
Im going to hold off on changing to see if they sort out notifications for outages. No problems with the service technically, but paying a premium over other providers and getting nothing for known outages is a bit crap. Will revisit this at the end of april and see how they're doing.




