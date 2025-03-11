xyeovillian:

Hi, Finally thinking of moving, I have contacted Voyager to end my contract, which ends on the 20th March. How do I obtain a seamless change over on that Date? Which plan do I go for? I have existing 300/100 with Voyager at the moment, would the next plan be better for my needs, 900Mbps download, 400Mbps upload, Uncapped data for $105 or $85 per month? Is this the ONT SN:485754439E227947 for my Voyager account.
The untagged only gives that or Vlan 10? I would like it just to switch over the same as I have now with Voyager
And do you have a referral code please? It doesn't give you an option on sign up
Cheers Mike