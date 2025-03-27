Firesphere

Is it possible to use a Ubiquiti Unifi Express Cloud Gateway as the modem/router on Quic?
I'm struggling a bit to find anything from the documentation of either the UniFi device, or Quic.
Yep works fine with either PPPoE or IPoE (DHCP). Know many using Ubiquiti UniFi routers on Quic.
Yep, have seen a few people use them with no issues! They look like nice little devices.
Awesome, thanks for confirming!