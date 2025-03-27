Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicUbiquiti Unifi Express on Quic
Firesphere

23 posts

Geek


#319147 27-Mar-2025 15:55
Send private message

Is it possible to use a Ubiquiti Unifi Express Cloud Gateway as the modem/router on Quic?

 

I'm struggling a bit to find anything from the documentation of either the UniFi device, or Quic.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13221 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357883 27-Mar-2025 15:57
Send private message

Yep works fine with either PPPoE or IPoE (DHCP). Know many using Ubiquiti UniFi routers on Quic.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



idanoo
14 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3357885 27-Mar-2025 16:00
Send private message

Yep, have seen a few people use them with no issues! They look like nice little devices.




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)

Firesphere

23 posts

Geek


  #3358014 27-Mar-2025 19:43
Send private message

Awesome, thanks for confirming!

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright