Switching my parents to Quic from Contact

#319362 18-Apr-2025 11:06
I am looking to switch my parents to Quic from Contact using  Google Nest WiFi Pro routers which I understand are DHCP and don't do vlan 10 out of the box. They are using the default Contact supplied router. I really want to change them to Quic because I want the phone to run off the ONT and to use DHCP for the router.  I am thinking if it works and if my partner agrees we might move our fibre connection to Quic too. My partner is harder to convince because she works from home full time doing web development so needs the Internet to be up and running most of the time and 2degrees have been pretty good for this over the time we have had fibre available.  I will provide the support for my parents and myself but due to onging illness I like things to be fairly easy but I am generally competent just slow.

 

Mostly thinking of Quic because of the ISPs that allow the ONT phone and no vlan, I think they look the most professional. 

 

Doe  anyone have any opinions/ideas about this.

  #3365252 18-Apr-2025 11:32
I really want to change them to Quic because I want the phone to run off the ONT

 

Source for this? I see no mention of voice service on Quic's website.

 
 
 
 

  #3365265 18-Apr-2025 11:44
Switching is easy enough as both DHCP and PPPoE are supported, so just match the VLAN tagging to the existing ISP and you shouldn't need to touch anything.

 

However, if you're switching to gain voice service from the voice port on the ONT, Quic isn't the choice here, as Quic does not currently offer any voice or phone services.




  #3365271 18-Apr-2025 12:10
@epr

 

If you want a traditional phone from the ONT, you could consider Quic's parent company - Vetta

 

Same people, same great service

 

 

 

 




