I am looking to switch my parents to Quic from Contact using Google Nest WiFi Pro routers which I understand are DHCP and don't do vlan 10 out of the box. They are using the default Contact supplied router. I really want to change them to Quic because I want the phone to run off the ONT and to use DHCP for the router. I am thinking if it works and if my partner agrees we might move our fibre connection to Quic too. My partner is harder to convince because she works from home full time doing web development so needs the Internet to be up and running most of the time and 2degrees have been pretty good for this over the time we have had fibre available. I will provide the support for my parents and myself but due to onging illness I like things to be fairly easy but I am generally competent just slow.

Mostly thinking of Quic because of the ISPs that allow the ONT phone and no vlan, I think they look the most professional.

Doe anyone have any opinions/ideas about this.