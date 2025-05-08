Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicNew plan announcement - Rocket 1G
quic

234 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

#319557 8-May-2025 09:56
Send private message quote this post

We've heard you loud and clear, and you've told us that you want a symmetrical 1Gbps service.

 

We aim to please, and can now announce that we have launched a new plan, now available on the Quic website and available to upgrade to if you have an existing service.

 

This plan is the latest in our "Rocket" Hyperfibre line of services, named "Rocket 1G" accordingly - and is available to order on our website, or as an upgrade/downgrade through the Quic portal, from today!

 

This plan is currently only available to customers on the Chorus network, and uses XGS-PON technology (the same technology which delivers Hyperfibre services) to deliver this speed to your door.

 

This does mean that a Chorus Hyperfibre ONT is required in order to obtain this plan. Don't worry if you don't currently have a Hyperfibre ONT, we'll take care of arranging an ONT swap at no cost to you. Once you have a Hyperfibre ONT, this also means you have a seamless path to upgrade you plan to one of our "Rocket" Hyperfibre plans at any time.

 

Diving into the specifics, this plan delivers 1Gbps download and 1Gbps upload symmetrical speeds, with a price tag of $120 per month, slotting in between our current Sprinter and Rocket 2G plans.

 

 

 

Enjoy! 🫡

 

Cross-posted from our website announcement: https://www.quic.nz/new-plan-announcement-rocket-1g/ 




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
mentalinc
3162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3371324 8-May-2025 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Now this is worth considering!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3371325 8-May-2025 10:06
Send private message quote this post

I like the sound of this!

 

 




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

3l3m3nt
107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3371331 8-May-2025 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Quic once again leading the way! You guys are killing it!!!

 

Man, this is awesome! The whole reason I got 2G/2G was because i wanted the upload. Have submitted my plan change 🧡




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



idanoo
12 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3371333 8-May-2025 10:45
Send private message quote this post

This is great news! I'm also on 2G HF mostly for the upload 😄




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)

mentalinc
3162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3371339 8-May-2025 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Now, how much longer until that new ONT rolls out?

 

Seems early 2026 likely.

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/inflight-projects/2ndgenxgs-ont




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

richms
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371440 8-May-2025 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Well I have an order in place to change to quick on the normal gig plan, so not going to tempt fate by ordering this now and screwing up the change on the 30th, but once the bus sized ONT is not being installed I will give this a serious consideration.




Richard rich.ms

3l3m3nt
107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371446 8-May-2025 12:38
Send private message quote this post

Does what it says!

 




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



michaelmurfy
meow
13177 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371448 8-May-2025 12:41
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc: Now, how much longer until that new ONT rolls out?

 

Problem is, there is plenty of stock of the old ONT so Chorus will keep installing this until stock runs out.

 

Apart from being massive and power hungry it isn't bad as it is easy to tuck inside your cabinet or out of the way.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

maxeon
1276 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371449 8-May-2025 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Awesome, I am going to submit to upgrade my ONT and Plan. 

 

Does it impact the static IP?

idanoo
12 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3371455 8-May-2025 12:44
Send private message quote this post

maxeon:

 

Awesome, I am going to submit to upgrade my ONT and Plan. 

 

Does it impact the static IP?

 



Nope - This will still be tied to your connection. Only affects the LFC profile/plan.





Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)

richms
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371456 8-May-2025 12:49
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

mentalinc: Now, how much longer until that new ONT rolls out?

 

Problem is, there is plenty of stock of the old ONT so Chorus will keep installing this until stock runs out.

 

Apart from being massive and power hungry it isn't bad as it is easy to tuck inside your cabinet or out of the way.

 

 

My ONT is where I have a small area of wooden wall they could drill thru, there is no cabinet there to tuck it into. I will just wait.

 

If people with the large ONT could all have them fail and need to be replaced from the excess stockpile, that would be great.




Richard rich.ms

michaelmurfy
meow
13177 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371462 8-May-2025 12:59
Send private message quote this post

richms: My ONT is where I have a small area of wooden wall they could drill thru, there is no cabinet there to tuck it into. I will just wait.

 

Just a longer SC-SC Fibre patch cable and you're sorted :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright