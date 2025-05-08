We've heard you loud and clear, and you've told us that you want a symmetrical 1Gbps service.

We aim to please, and can now announce that we have launched a new plan, now available on the Quic website and available to upgrade to if you have an existing service.

This plan is the latest in our "Rocket" Hyperfibre line of services, named "Rocket 1G" accordingly - and is available to order on our website, or as an upgrade/downgrade through the Quic portal, from today!

This plan is currently only available to customers on the Chorus network, and uses XGS-PON technology (the same technology which delivers Hyperfibre services) to deliver this speed to your door.

This does mean that a Chorus Hyperfibre ONT is required in order to obtain this plan. Don't worry if you don't currently have a Hyperfibre ONT, we'll take care of arranging an ONT swap at no cost to you. Once you have a Hyperfibre ONT, this also means you have a seamless path to upgrade you plan to one of our "Rocket" Hyperfibre plans at any time.

Diving into the specifics, this plan delivers 1Gbps download and 1Gbps upload symmetrical speeds, with a price tag of $120 per month, slotting in between our current Sprinter and Rocket 2G plans.

Enjoy! 🫡

Cross-posted from our website announcement: https://www.quic.nz/new-plan-announcement-rocket-1g/

