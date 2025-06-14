Have been hearing about Quic a little and have been looking into whether I should consider switching over from Spark. As part of this was doing a few rudimentary pings and comparing it against a couple of public Quic based ping servers that I came across in some threads.

For the most part the times seem roughly on par but a few of them, which I think are Akamai based sites, showed as about 14ms on the Quic based server but show as 2ms locally. Just wondering if this difference would really show itself in real world performance and whether it's due to something like Spark having an Akamai delivery node within it's network vs Quic only peering to one?