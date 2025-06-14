Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ping times vs my Spark Connection
r2b2

#319924 14-Jun-2025 17:56
Have been hearing about Quic a little and have been looking into whether I should consider switching over from Spark. As part of this was doing a few rudimentary pings and comparing it against a couple of public Quic based ping servers that I came across in some threads.

 

For the most part the times seem roughly on par but a few of them, which I think are Akamai based sites, showed as about 14ms on the Quic based server but show as 2ms locally. Just wondering if this difference would really show itself in real world performance and whether it's due to something like Spark having an Akamai delivery node within it's network vs Quic only peering to one?

saf

saf
  #3384064 14-Jun-2025 18:14
It would depend on where you are in the country, however my guess would be that as Quic peer with Akamai in Auckland, my assumption is you’re a bit further afield from Auckland, and Spark host an Akamai cache closer to you. 

That said, based on the content Akamai deliver being predominantly download and streaming content, I would say it’s highly unlikely you would ever notice a ~12ms difference to Akamai day-to-day. 

Quic sits on the AS64073 network which engages heavily in peering in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, as well as outside NZ. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

r2b2

  #3384065 14-Jun-2025 18:19
Sorry, yes, location would probably have helped as I'm in Kāpiti so that sounds about right

