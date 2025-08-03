Since late August, I've been experiencing packet loss and disconnects. Some days are much worse than others (i.e. packet loss every 5 mins vs 15 mins and other times my PC disconnects completely for ~3 secs). This makes games unplayable as I enjoy FPS (Marvel mostly atm) and have been experiencing teleports almost daily.

Previously with Slingshot when issues began, now with Quic. Was told by Slingshot that they couldn't see any issue on their end but they could see disconnections. Am running Grandstream router so not ISP supplied.

Home setup is simple. Router, POE switch and patch panel in garage. Powers the AP and ports in the rooms. There have been no changes in the setup since the issues started and had been stable for 4 yrs prior.

Enable had a notice about issues at the time the disconnections first started (my internet was disconnected for most of the day on the 1st day of issues, but since then it's just been the packet loss / short disconnects).

Hardware wise, I have: Changed all of my ethernet cables with brand new ones Tried a USB > Eth adaptor to rule out faulty PC eth port Substituted the router temporarily Removed the POE switch altogether (even though that had nothing to do with my office pc)



Have run a pingplotter over the course of the day, and of course while I do that, it's been fairly stable today... I'll keep it running tomorrow and see.

Here are the pingplotter for the Game servers vs Public DNS. I accidentally deleted my gateway pingplot but it was stable from ONT > Laptop directly for a couple hours:

https://imgur.com/a/5u4jlgI (Sorry for the link, it kept failing to embed)