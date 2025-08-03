Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#320353 3-Aug-2025 21:59
Since late August, I've been experiencing packet loss and disconnects. Some days are much worse than others (i.e. packet loss every 5 mins vs 15 mins and other times my PC disconnects completely for ~3 secs). This makes games unplayable as I enjoy FPS (Marvel mostly atm) and have been experiencing teleports almost daily.

 

  • Previously with Slingshot when issues began, now with Quic. Was told by Slingshot that they couldn't see any issue on their end but they could see disconnections. Am running Grandstream router so not ISP supplied.
  • Home setup is simple. Router, POE switch and patch panel in garage. Powers the AP and ports in the rooms. There have been no changes in the setup since the issues started and had been stable for 4 yrs prior.
  • Enable had a notice about issues at the time the disconnections first started (my internet was disconnected for most of the day on the 1st day of issues, but since then it's just been the packet loss / short disconnects).
  • Hardware wise, I have:

     

    • Changed all of my ethernet cables with brand new ones
    • Tried a USB  > Eth adaptor to rule out faulty PC eth port
    • Substituted the router temporarily
    • Removed the POE switch altogether (even though that had nothing to do with my office pc)

Have run a pingplotter over the course of the day, and of course while I do that, it's been fairly stable today... I'll keep it running tomorrow and see.

 

Here are the pingplotter for the Game servers vs Public DNS. I accidentally deleted my gateway pingplot but it was stable from ONT > Laptop directly for a couple hours:

 

https://imgur.com/a/5u4jlgI (Sorry for the link, it kept failing to embed)

 

 

  #3399763 3-Aug-2025 22:22
I had problems too on Enable - 2 weeks ago I experienced a 1 hour outage right after midnight, PPPoE timed out eventually disconnected at that stage didn't know if it was ISP or access network related but knew of the Enable migration, about 5-10 minutes before it recovered I noticed the PON light went out before it came back on and the Internet connection came back up shortly after. But later that day I noticed performance issues when browsing and PING output was all over the place. A week later I had a series of 5 minute outages in the evening upon which finally everything came back to normal and has been since.

 

Here is my ping output to ISP gateway/next hop before/during/after my latest disconnection in the evening just as the ping/jitter issue resolved itself.

 

64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=106 ttl=63 time=114.369 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=107 ttl=63 time=40.170 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=108 ttl=63 time=10.320 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=109 ttl=63 time=274.687 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=110 ttl=63 time=1003.438 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=111 ttl=63 time=596.588 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=112 ttl=63 time=1003.493 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=113 ttl=63 time=136.594 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=114 ttl=63 time=722.623 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=115 ttl=63 time=436.930 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=489 ttl=63 time=2.335 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=490 ttl=63 time=2.048 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=491 ttl=63 time=2.019 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=492 ttl=63 time=2.412 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=493 ttl=63 time=2.139 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=494 ttl=63 time=2.047 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=495 ttl=63 time=1.996 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=496 ttl=63 time=2.005 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=497 ttl=63 time=1.980 ms
64 bytes from 101.98.0.123: seq=498 ttl=63 time=2.004 ms

 

  #3399769 3-Aug-2025 22:36
Moved to the Quic subforum.

 

You've actually likely got a mix of 2 issues:

 

1) Enable - they've been pretty dodgy as of late. If you're using IPoE (DHCP) from your router I recommend switching to PPPoE - just note, this will involve a 22min outage as your DHCP lease will need to expire.
2) Quic / Vetta - due to growth their Sydney POP has been experiencing pretty extreme load. New equipment is racked up and if you subscribe to https://status.quic.nz you'll be one of the first to get the date of their maintenance window to bring this into Production.

 

Also recommend if you have not already, pop onto their Discord. They often post customer-only stuff there like the above and it is a pretty good community. You can find the link to add Discord in your Quic portal.




  #3399779 3-Aug-2025 22:40
Thanks for the info. 

 

 

 

Yep I'm currently on DHCP so I'll switch over tonight to PPPoe. I was however still having issues when I was with slingshot up till the end of last week. If anything, it has probably marginally improved (in that less of the disconnects, and mostly just packet loss now).

 

 

 

I'll join the discord. 

