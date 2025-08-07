Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disconnect and recconect every 10 mins exactly
Virgil

#320388 7-Aug-2025 19:00
Hi Guys, I've just churned to Quic, everything was automatic and super quick, but I've run into a problem.

 

Every 10 mins exactly, my IPV4 address will stop working - I am unable to ping IPV4 addresses, and whatismyipaddress.com shows "IPV4 not detected".

 

It stays disconnected for exactly 3 mins, the stays online for exactly 7 mins, then 3 mins down, the 7 mins up, like clockwork.

 

I purchased a static IP address.

 

The IPV6 address stays stable throughout and I can access IPV6 sites like Geekzone.

 

My router is a Fritz!box 7540 - the only wierdness when setting it up and swapping from Voyager was I had to select "Connect to a Cable Modem" rather than "Connect to external modem / router" as that option did not work at all. 

 

The Quic Dashboard shows Connected Via DHCP and doesn't change during the outages.

 

I hope that's enough info for someone to help shed some light on the issue!

 

Cheers




MaxineN
  #3400808 7-Aug-2025 19:13
Try PPPoE for IPv4 and see if the behaviour changes.

 

Also are we in Christchurch?




Virgil

  #3400813 7-Aug-2025 19:36
I'm located in Rotorua, so a Chorus area.

 

I tried to set up using PPP, or at least I think I did. The Fritz box is a bit confusing, but  I copied the settings exactly from the working Voyager PPP setup and turned off VLAN10 as required, and could not connect at all.




MaxineN
  #3400814 7-Aug-2025 19:38
You'll need to wait until your lease expires (min 22 minutes) before you can authenticate with PPP, should have mentioned this my bad.




Virgil

  #3400815 7-Aug-2025 19:41
Thanks, I'll try again shortly and report back




michaelmurfy
  #3400827 7-Aug-2025 20:57
Yeah with the Fritz!Box definitely use PPPoE. 

 

I always recommend everyone use PPPoE unless if their routers can’t route it for any reason. 




