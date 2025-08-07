Hi Guys, I've just churned to Quic, everything was automatic and super quick, but I've run into a problem.

Every 10 mins exactly, my IPV4 address will stop working - I am unable to ping IPV4 addresses, and whatismyipaddress.com shows "IPV4 not detected".

It stays disconnected for exactly 3 mins, the stays online for exactly 7 mins, then 3 mins down, the 7 mins up, like clockwork.

I purchased a static IP address.

The IPV6 address stays stable throughout and I can access IPV6 sites like Geekzone.

My router is a Fritz!box 7540 - the only wierdness when setting it up and swapping from Voyager was I had to select "Connect to a Cable Modem" rather than "Connect to external modem / router" as that option did not work at all.

The Quic Dashboard shows Connected Via DHCP and doesn't change during the outages.

I hope that's enough info for someone to help shed some light on the issue!

Cheers