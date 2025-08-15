Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVetta and QuicVetta or Quic?
farcus

#320446 15-Aug-2025 17:13
Been with Skinny since 2017.
They have finally discovered that they are still only charging me $68 a month for my 500/100 connection and have advised they are retiring my plan and bumping me up to a $90 a month connection.

Looking at other options . . .
I mostly see good things said about Quic.
Looking at moving to their "Walker" ufb option (100/20)
It is really all I need as I live alone (mostly) and the most data intensive thing I do is watch netflix.

My question is . . .
Why would I choose Quic over Vetta? 
They are the same company and Vetta is $1 cheaper and provides support solutions.
I don't really need the support solutions but am wondering what the diff is.

Delorean
  #3403866 15-Aug-2025 17:21
The main difference is that Quic is aimed at a more tech-savvy crowd. It doesn’t have an official help desk - instead, support is via a community Discord where other customers help each other out.

 

Vetta, on the other hand, is targeted at less-techie users. It offers a traditional help desk, official staff support, and optional “support solutions.”

 

So, if you’re comfortable troubleshooting with a community and prefer the tech-leaning vibe, Quic works. If you want formal support and a more user-friendly approach, Vetta is the safer choice.




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)



3l3m3nt
  #3403867 15-Aug-2025 17:22
Regardless of which one you pick, you'll end up on the same network..




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

farcus

  #3403868 15-Aug-2025 17:25
3l3m3nt:

 

Regardless of which one you pick, you'll end up on the same network..

 



Exactly
But Quic keep costs down by not having a support desk - yet with the same company, the option with the support desk is cheaper - so why wouldn't I choose that option just in case.



3l3m3nt
  #3403872 15-Aug-2025 17:28
Not sure, maybe @saf can comment here :)




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3403873 15-Aug-2025 17:29
You get access to the Discord on Quic. 

 

Quic is their “Tech Savvy” brand so you’ll get more features aimed towards more tech savvy people handed to you. 

 

There are referrals, which give you the ability to earn credit by referring people. There are other bonuses you get by referring people.

 

Both are the same network, Quic are owned by Vetta. Pick your poison 😊




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

3l3m3nt
  #3403875 15-Aug-2025 17:43
all i know is that while Quic remains pretty cost competitive, if there are wholesale price increases from LFC's, in my experience they're passed on pretty quickly.

 

 

 

Perhaps with Vetta they are passed on a bit slower. Even if Vetta is cheaper now, it may not be in the future. My recommendation would therefore be to go with Quic, but that's just me...




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

farcus

  #3403876 15-Aug-2025 17:49
thanks for the info
I have a couple of months before price increases to think this over.
I have liked the sound of Quic for a while though - based on feedback here.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Benoire
  #3403896 15-Aug-2025 18:40
I would say as a recent Quic joiner that it offers more for the tech-savvy and homelabber, e.g. the ability to have more IPv4 addresses as a monthly addon, a one off fee for a static IPv4 etc. and I would imagine reverse dns is also easier compared to a 'traditional' ISP.

