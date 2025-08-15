Been with Skinny since 2017.
They have finally discovered that they are still only charging me $68 a month for my 500/100 connection and have advised they are retiring my plan and bumping me up to a $90 a month connection.
Looking at other options . . .
I mostly see good things said about Quic.
Looking at moving to their "Walker" ufb option (100/20)
It is really all I need as I live alone (mostly) and the most data intensive thing I do is watch netflix.
My question is . . .
Why would I choose Quic over Vetta?
They are the same company and Vetta is $1 cheaper and provides support solutions.
I don't really need the support solutions but am wondering what the diff is.