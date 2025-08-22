Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and QuicPlan move to QUIC from Shinny (Need Looking glass)
zwei2

#321501 22-Aug-2025 14:26
I was previously using Shinny but am looking to switch over to QUIC. So far, I’ve noticed that there seem to be relatively few ASIS operators among QUIC peers, and I’m curious about the performance.

 

I often connect to servers in Hong Kong or Japan to play Asian-region games, but I’m not too sure how effective QUIC will be for reducing latency from NZ.

 

If anyone has a test IP they’re happy to share, that’d be amazing. Alternatively, I can provide access to my own VPS IP for mutual testing.

 

For reference, my router is a Mikrotik E50UG.

 

My VPS is Azure Japan and VPS with IIJ ROUTE

ssamjh
  #3406476 22-Aug-2025 14:27
Hey, I've sent you a DM :)




