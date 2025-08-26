Hi, Looking to know what the pricing is for additional IPs on Quic i know they provide it but cannot find a price anywhere on the website.
If anyone who is currently with Quic or a Staff member could chime in that would be most appreciated.
You can access it from your account here: https://account.quic.nz/cart.php?gid=addons
/31 = $10 monthly
/30= $20 monthly
/29 = $40 monthly
/28 = $80 monthly
Much appreciated. I am not a customer my Friend is and may be moving into his flat and we need certain ports.
"A static IPv4 address & static IPv6 /56 subnet is available as a service addon at an additional cost (either $6 per month, or $49 one-off)"
From the FAQ section on the home page:
Thats for the Base IP Address not additional subnet's
Answer has been solved above thanks