Vetta and Quic Additional IP Cost?

#321537 26-Aug-2025 21:08
Hi, Looking to know what the pricing is for additional IPs on Quic i know they provide it but cannot find a price anywhere on the website.

 

If anyone who is currently with Quic or a Staff member could chime in that would be most appreciated.

 

 

  #3407684 26-Aug-2025 21:15
You can access it from your account here: https://account.quic.nz/cart.php?gid=addons

 

/31 = $10 monthly

 

/30= $20 monthly

 

/29 = $40 monthly

 

/28 = $80 monthly




  #3407685 26-Aug-2025 21:21
Much appreciated. I am not a customer my Friend is and may be moving into his flat and we need certain ports.

  #3407686 26-Aug-2025 21:24
"A static IPv4 address & static IPv6 /56 subnet is available as a service addon at an additional cost (either $6 per month, or $49 one-off)"

 

From the FAQ section on the home page:

 




  #3407687 26-Aug-2025 21:33
ANglEAUT:

 

"A static IPv4 address & static IPv6 /56 subnet is available as a service addon at an additional cost (either $6 per month, or $49 one-off)"

 

From the FAQ section on the home page:

 

 

 

 

 

Thats for the Base IP Address not additional subnet's

 

Answer has been solved above thanks

