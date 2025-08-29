I'm only on my second day on Quic and have noticed some issues accessing sites over IPv6. I have a Mikrotik router and followed the advice in this forum to configure it, which seems to be working well. I see the "IPv6" badge on the Geekzone logo, and the test-ipv6.com site gives me a 10/10 score. So I think that all is OK on my side.

But today I noticed two sites that weren't working over IPv6:

Requests fail in Firefox or curl, and this is on multiple machines - macOS and Linux.

curl https://packages.microsoft.com

curl: (35) Recv failure: Connection reset by peer

If I change my IPv6 config on the clients from "auto" to "link-local only", the sites work fine.

Is this an issue on Quic or something to do with my IPv6 config?