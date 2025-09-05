Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVetta and QuicNew customer to Quic
Biglegs

53 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#322629 5-Sep-2025 17:53
Send private message quote this post

After a long time, one ISP user dating back to Snap, I have finally taken the leap to Quic. What should have been a brief outage turned into the best part of four hours!  Hats off to Quic support for responding to a support request, when they really didn't have to, but the problem wasn't theirs. Or mine.

Those in the industry probably already know this, but the Nokia hyper fibre ONTs Chorus have been using have a very high failure rate.  It tested fine before the installing tech left (of course!) but my UDM Pro refused to see a connection.  After triple checking the settings and trying half a dozen network cables, I finally plugged my laptop into a LAN port on the back on the ONT. To my surprise it was dead. Luckily the tech left a cell number, and doubled back (with no less than three spares) and swapped it out. Voila! All good.  The tech then shared they had a very high failure rate - and also to watch out for decreasing performance - another sign it may still be faulty.

A heads up for anyone else considering the swap.

Create new topic
3l3m3nt
118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411683 5-Sep-2025 17:56
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the heads up! I didn't know they had a high failure rate though, sounds more like a provisioning issue but all good - glad you got connected :)




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



aj6828
147 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3411685 5-Sep-2025 18:00
Send private message quote this post

Nice .. happened to me with my very first hyperfibre ONT the chorus tech uploaded the settings in the wrong format binary instead of something and the 2nd one is going strong for few years now.. 💪.. 




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

& QUIC Broadband Free Setup Referal code 
https://account.quic.nz/refer/195231

 

Biglegs

53 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3411686 5-Sep-2025 18:05
Send private message quote this post

3l3m3nt:

 

Thanks for the heads up! I didn't know they had a high failure rate though, sounds more like a provisioning issue but all good - glad you got connected :)

 

 

It was definitely a hardware issue with the ONT. I suspect they tested the built in wifi, then left. I should have realised that the logs on the router weren't even reporting connection errors - just no connection, but blamed cable etc first.  I don't change providers often!  There's a bit of self doubt happening in there too.



BMarquis
453 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411690 5-Sep-2025 18:21
Send private message quote this post

Interesting - thanks for raising it.
Being a Friday night, I don't know how much I can chase down a the moment...  But I'll look into this.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 