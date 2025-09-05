After a long time, one ISP user dating back to Snap, I have finally taken the leap to Quic. What should have been a brief outage turned into the best part of four hours! Hats off to Quic support for responding to a support request, when they really didn't have to, but the problem wasn't theirs. Or mine.



Those in the industry probably already know this, but the Nokia hyper fibre ONTs Chorus have been using have a very high failure rate. It tested fine before the installing tech left (of course!) but my UDM Pro refused to see a connection. After triple checking the settings and trying half a dozen network cables, I finally plugged my laptop into a LAN port on the back on the ONT. To my surprise it was dead. Luckily the tech left a cell number, and doubled back (with no less than three spares) and swapped it out. Voila! All good. The tech then shared they had a very high failure rate - and also to watch out for decreasing performance - another sign it may still be faulty.



A heads up for anyone else considering the swap.