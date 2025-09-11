Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and Quic signup not working
Dairusire

312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


#322679 11-Sep-2025 14:46
Send private message

Just wanting to switch my connection over to Quic but it seems the website when you get to putting in your address goes around and around? Tried a couple different browsers and internet connections but nada.

ssamjh
349 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 166

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3413804 11-Sep-2025 14:51
Send private message

I've just tested my home address and it works. Maybe try another address on your street? Wondering if it's something with your area maybe.




Dairusire

312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


  #3413808 11-Sep-2025 15:06
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

I've just tested my home address and it works. Maybe try another address on your street? Wondering if it's something with your area maybe.

 

 

 

 

Actually yep. Seems to be the street I'm on. Tried with multiple local addresses. Everything for my street fails but all next road over works perfectly. 

SimplePotato
27 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 22

Trusted
Vetta Group

  #3413810 11-Sep-2025 15:09
Send private message

Could you please DM your address and I'll take a look at what is breaking :)




Dairusire

312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 87


  #3413811 11-Sep-2025 15:15
Send private message

SimplePotato:

 

Could you please DM your address and I'll take a look at what is breaking :)

 

 

You have been DM'd! Thank you :) 

SimplePotato
27 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 22

Trusted
Vetta Group

  #3413814 11-Sep-2025 15:24
Send private message

Patched thank you :)




mentalinc
3272 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 954

Trusted

  #3413815 11-Sep-2025 15:25
Send private message

Insert standard [quic joke] on the speed to resolve. Maybe @peterreader can support here.




