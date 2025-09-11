Just wanting to switch my connection over to Quic but it seems the website when you get to putting in your address goes around and around? Tried a couple different browsers and internet connections but nada.
I've just tested my home address and it works. Maybe try another address on your street? Wondering if it's something with your area maybe.
Actually yep. Seems to be the street I'm on. Tried with multiple local addresses. Everything for my street fails but all next road over works perfectly.
Could you please DM your address and I'll take a look at what is breaking :)
You have been DM'd! Thank you :)
Patched thank you :)
Insert standard [quic joke] on the speed to resolve. Maybe @peterreader can support here.
