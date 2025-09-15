Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't get quic to work (again) after switching from Bigpipe
#322716 15-Sep-2025 15:06
Hi,
I’m now at my 2nd home, trying to get quic working at this location having switched over from Bigpipe today.
Been using Bigpipe for 3 years at this address.

Deco TP-Link x55 router modem.

I had issues in Akl and eventually resolved them, but struggling again.

It’s not clear to me how I configure for PPoE and DHCP and VLAN..

In Auckland I reset my modem and started again.

Tried same in this house, but no luck, still a red light.

I have turned off dhcp authentication at quic web console , same as Auckland location. That was an hour ago.

The connection go live email says

You'll need to ensure you configure your router for Quic's settings below
PPPoE Configuration
VLAN: Untagged
Connection Type: PPPoE
Username: quic@quic.nz
Password: quic
Setup Guide: https://quic.nz/setup
DHCP Configuration
VLAN: Untagged
Connection Type: DHCP / IPoE
Setup Guide: https://quic.nz/setup

Behodar
  #3415183 15-Sep-2025 15:16
Is your router plugged into the correct port on the ONT? If you're plugged into port 1 then try 2, and vice versa.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3415184 15-Sep-2025 15:17
Log into your Quic account and disabled DHCP login.

 

Then wait 22 minutes, and power everything off and on again.

 

Also set the MTU to 1500.




ssamjh
  #3415185 15-Sep-2025 15:17
In theory that should work. One thing to try, actually disconnect the TPLink from your ONT for at least 22 minutes (do 25 just to be safe). I recall a while ago once I disabled DHCP on the portal but the lease didn't properly go until I had disconnected my router. Possibly just a coincidence but worth a try.

 

If you go into the portal, can you see any active DHCP lease?




hobsonlea

  #3415194 15-Sep-2025 15:39
Thx all, turned off ont and router.
Waited a min restarted , and it’s all good now..
thx for help.

