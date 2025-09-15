Hi,
I’m now at my 2nd home, trying to get quic working at this location having switched over from Bigpipe today.
Been using Bigpipe for 3 years at this address.
Deco TP-Link x55 router modem.
I had issues in Akl and eventually resolved them, but struggling again.
It’s not clear to me how I configure for PPoE and DHCP and VLAN..
In Auckland I reset my modem and started again.
Tried same in this house, but no luck, still a red light.
I have turned off dhcp authentication at quic web console , same as Auckland location. That was an hour ago.
The connection go live email says
You'll need to ensure you configure your router for Quic's settings below
PPPoE Configuration
VLAN: Untagged
Connection Type: PPPoE
Username: quic@quic.nz
Password: quic
Setup Guide: https://quic.nz/setup
DHCP Configuration
VLAN: Untagged
Connection Type: DHCP / IPoE
Setup Guide: https://quic.nz/setup