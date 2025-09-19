Hi all,

Yesterday my Quic connection went live, and I got a Unifi UCG Ultra to go with it. Getting it up and running was pretty simple (using DHCP/VLAN 10) but I've been plagued with constant dropouts since. I've done some Googling and performed some troubleshooting such as changing changing the default WAN port from 2.5Gb to 1Gb, changing the default WAN port to a different one all together, using Cloudflare/Google for DNS, etc etc. The dropouts can happen once every hour or so, or 4-5 times an hour, and last anywhere from a few seconds, 5 minutes, and there was even one early this morning around 4am that lasted for 40 minutes.

I did contact Ubiquiti support earlier and this what the agent had to say after reviewing my logs:

From the logs we can see that your WAN lease is being renewed frequently by the ISP, which is causing brief drops as the lease is lost and then re-acquired. For example:



2025-09-19T05:46:44 udhcpc: lease lost, entering init state (interface:eth3.10)

2025-09-19T05:46:47 udhcpc: received offer of **MY IP** (interface:eth3.10)

2025-09-19T05:46:51 udhcpc: received ACK: lease of **MY IP** obtained from 103.243.102.32, lease time 1200

This confirms the WAN is dropping due to the ISP forcing short DHCP renewals (1200 seconds = 20 minutes).

Is there any extra setup needed for Unifi gateways? The next thing I was going to try is plugging into the other port on my ONT (since my old ISP is still live for a few more weeks) and seeing if that is stable when I get home from work later tonight.

Thanks!