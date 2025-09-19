Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and Quic on Unifi UCG Ultra - frequent WAN dropouts
#322754 19-Sep-2025 12:31
Hi all,

 

Yesterday my Quic connection went live, and I got a Unifi UCG Ultra to go with it. Getting it up and running was pretty simple (using DHCP/VLAN 10) but I've been plagued with constant dropouts since. I've done some Googling and performed some troubleshooting such as changing changing the default WAN port from 2.5Gb to 1Gb, changing the default WAN port to a different one all together, using Cloudflare/Google for DNS, etc etc. The dropouts can happen once every hour or so, or 4-5 times an hour, and last anywhere from a few seconds, 5 minutes, and there was even one early this morning around 4am that lasted for 40 minutes.

 

I did contact Ubiquiti support earlier and this what the agent had to say after reviewing my logs:

 

From the logs we can see that your WAN lease is being renewed frequently by the ISP, which is causing brief drops as the lease is lost and then re-acquired. For example:
 
2025-09-19T05:46:44 udhcpc: lease lost, entering init state (interface:eth3.10)
2025-09-19T05:46:47 udhcpc: received offer of **MY IP** (interface:eth3.10)
2025-09-19T05:46:51 udhcpc: received ACK: lease of **MY IP** obtained from 103.243.102.32, lease time 1200
This confirms the WAN is dropping due to the ISP forcing short DHCP renewals (1200 seconds = 20 minutes).

 

Is there any extra setup needed for Unifi gateways? The next thing I was going to try is plugging into the other port on my ONT (since my old ISP is still live for a few more weeks) and seeing if that is stable when I get home from work later tonight.

 

Thanks!

  #3416347 19-Sep-2025 13:16
I wonder if it's afflicted with the same bug as some of the other unifi gear when it comes to /32 subnets.

 

 

 

See: https://www.quic.nz/support/

 

 

 

Section: "I have an ubiquiti edgerouter using dhcp for authentication"

 

 

 

Otherwise, give PPPoE a whirl and see if your issues resolve?




  #3416350 19-Sep-2025 13:28
I think use PPPoE if you're on Gigabit or less. You'll need to wait 22mins.

 

Others are using UniFi gear no problems. Out of interest, where are you based?




  #3416354 19-Sep-2025 13:39
I think use PPPoE if you're on Gigabit or less. You'll need to wait 22mins.

 

 

 

Others are using UniFi gear no problems. Out of interest, where are you based?

 

Admittedly I didn't think of trying PPPoE, so I'll give that a go when I get home. So the process is disconnect the UCG from the ONT, change from DHCP to PPPoE, then plug the UCG back in after 22 minutes?

 

I'm in the Waikato so on TFF.



  #3416355 19-Sep-2025 13:43
Yep before PPPoE will connect the DHCP lease needs to time out so 22mins then you should be back :)




