ForumsVetta and Quicpay account manually or not
Davoid

Master Geek
#322796 23-Sep-2025 10:51
New Quic member, have received a notice to pay my next months bill, as my visa card is listed in my account, will it be charged automatically or do I need to manually pay.

 

thanks,
David

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek
  #3417815 23-Sep-2025 10:59
Pop into service payment methods under Billing --> Service Payment Methods in the Quic portal and ensure your card is assigned to your service.

 

From here, it should be automatic :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
dnwright
Geek
  #3417831 23-Sep-2025 11:16
If its linked up right your credit card should be automatically charged on the due date shown in your invoice.




