New Quic member, have received a notice to pay my next months bill, as my visa card is listed in my account, will it be charged automatically or do I need to manually pay.
thanks,
David
Pop into service payment methods under Billing --> Service Payment Methods in the Quic portal and ensure your card is assigned to your service.
From here, it should be automatic :)
If its linked up right your credit card should be automatically charged on the due date shown in your invoice.
