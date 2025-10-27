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ForumsVetta and QuicFavour | Long shot | In-laws | Internet service
Shindig

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#323111 27-Oct-2025 17:26
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A long shot as I appreciate its the long weekend. 

 

In-laws changed their card details on the quic website, but didn't update the payment service. 

 

Payment failed.

 

They paid the overdue invoice on Saturday just gone, but selected the onlineEFTPOS payment. 

 

Consequently their internet has now gone off. 

 

Is there anyone at Quic who happens to be online on the GZ forums now, who take pity and turn them back on? They are good for the payments and I have sorted auto payment side for each billing month?

 

Thank you if anyone from Quic is online and can sort.

 

Cheers




The little things make the biggest difference.

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saf

saf
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  #3428260 27-Oct-2025 17:55
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PM me account details and will see what I can do. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



Shindig

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  #3428262 27-Oct-2025 18:22
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Just got a txt to say Internet is back on. 

 

This is one of those, only in NZ moments!

 

Thank you for the massive effort @saf.

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Eva888
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  #3428268 27-Oct-2025 20:08
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Makes us all want to change over to Quic. Not only impressive but over and above anything expected. Good for you @saf

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