A long shot as I appreciate its the long weekend.

In-laws changed their card details on the quic website, but didn't update the payment service.

Payment failed.

They paid the overdue invoice on Saturday just gone, but selected the onlineEFTPOS payment.

Consequently their internet has now gone off.

Is there anyone at Quic who happens to be online on the GZ forums now, who take pity and turn them back on? They are good for the payments and I have sorted auto payment side for each billing month?

Thank you if anyone from Quic is online and can sort.

Cheers