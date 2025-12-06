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ForumsVetta and QuicCan't access Christchurch Airport Parking website
farcus

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#323471 6-Dec-2025 18:13
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Why can't I access the Christchurch Airport Parkign website on my Quic connection?
https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/

On my phone (Skinny) I can access it just fine and on my friends Spark fiber connection I can acccess it also

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Linux
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  #3440801 6-Dec-2025 18:26
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Any reason why you have not posted a screenshot of any error/s or even mention the error?



farcus

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  #3440803 6-Dec-2025 18:45
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  #3440805 6-Dec-2025 18:55
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Can you ping the URL?



farcus

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  #3440808 6-Dec-2025 19:15
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Linux:

 

Can you ping the URL?

 

 

 

 

that would be a no

 

farcus@localhost:~> ping -c 5 parking.christchurchairport.co.nz 
PING parking.christchurchairport.co.nz (46.249.200.59) 56(84) bytes of data. 

--- parking.christchurchairport.co.nz ping statistics --- 
5 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 4097ms



 

 

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  #3440810 6-Dec-2025 19:58
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Have you raised a support ticket with @quic?

MaxineN
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  #3440814 6-Dec-2025 20:13
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It doesn't even respond to ICMPs anyway so pinging it is moot.

 

Loads fine on AS55850 and off of a Zappie VPS (funny it takes the same upstream).

 

% Information related to '46.249.192.0/19AS12703'

 

route:          46.249.192.0/19
descr:          Pulsant Ltd
origin:         AS12703

 

Considering it's off in the UK I wonder if this is a dead route somewhere.

 

 

 

@farcus do a MTR and see where it dies? It won't respond but at least we know where you're going.

 

Could also be WAF.




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  #3440815 6-Dec-2025 20:19
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Working fine for me on Quic (BNG1-AKL1).

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  #3440816 6-Dec-2025 20:24
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Hey @farcus, as above please could you post an MTR or traceroute, either here or through a Problem Report in the portal. 🙂




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KiwiSurfer
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  #3440823 6-Dec-2025 21:08
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Works fine for me and I'm with Quic as well.

 

HOST: jupiter.pole.net.nz         Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
  1.|-- 192.168.1.1                0.0%    10    0.4   0.5   0.4   0.9   0.2
  2.|-- bng1-akl1.vetta.net        0.0%    10    3.4   3.0   1.9   3.8   0.7
  3.|-- core1-akl1.vetta.net       0.0%    10    3.7   3.8   2.7   5.7   0.9
  4.|-- bdr1-akl2.vetta.net        0.0%    10    3.1   3.3   2.1   4.4   0.7
  5.|-- ???                       100.0    10    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
  6.|-- be6282.ccr71.akl01.atlas.  0.0%    10    3.8   4.5   3.5   5.8   0.8
  7.|-- be5437.ccr71.syd01.atlas.  0.0%    10   37.9  40.5  36.2  61.4   7.8
  8.|-- be5611.agr61.syd01.atlas.  0.0%    10   39.2  37.4  36.3  39.2   0.9
  9.|-- 67.220.151.113             0.0%    10   35.7  36.9  35.5  39.1   1.3
 10.|-- ae0.cr12-lon2.ip4.gtt.net  0.0%    10  306.2 303.3 301.9 306.2   1.2
 11.|-- ip4.gtt.net                0.0%    10  306.6 308.7 306.2 316.4   3.1
 12.|-- 185.153.100.208            0.0%    10  308.5 312.2 307.2 335.3   8.5
 13.|-- ???                       100.0    10    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0

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  #3440842 7-Dec-2025 07:17
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Hey, 

 

 

 

had this issue about a month ago when booking parking, I dismissed it as network / browser issue and/ or broken link.

 

  • so just navigated from their main page.

 

 

just tried again (One NZ), and got a page stuck on “click here if not redirected in 5 seconds”…….then it took an age to load after clicking (I waited 15 seconds before hitting the click here).

 

 

 

 I’d say the website link itself has some issues as opposed to the ISP.

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  #3440847 7-Dec-2025 08:26
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Loaded for me on quic like its on dialup eventually.




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michaelmurfy
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  #3440851 7-Dec-2025 08:45
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Works fine with me. 

 

What router do you have and what is your MTU set at?




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farcus

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  #3440953 7-Dec-2025 12:55
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Start: 2025-12-07T12:44:20+1300 
HOST: localhost.localdomain       Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev 
 1.|-- 192.168.80.1               0.0%    10    1.0   1.3   0.9   2.8   0.6 
 2.|-- bng1-chc2.vetta.net        0.0%    10    8.6   9.6   5.6  19.4   4.3 
 3.|-- core1-chc2.vetta.net      10.0%    10   10.6  10.0   7.4  16.2   2.6 
 4.|-- core1-akl1.vetta.net      10.0%    10   31.2  23.0  18.9  31.2   3.8 
 5.|-- bdr1-akl2.vetta.net        0.0%    10   36.1  22.8  17.7  36.1   5.4 
 6.|-- ???                       100.0    10    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0 
 7.|-- be6282.ccr71.akl01.atlas.  0.0%    10   23.8  28.3  19.6  64.7  13.2 
 8.|-- be5437.ccr71.syd01.atlas. 10.0%    10   62.2  61.6  53.4  82.9  10.1 
 9.|-- be5611.agr61.syd01.atlas.  0.0%    10   55.3  63.5  55.3  79.0   7.0 
10.|-- 67.220.151.113             0.0%    10   71.9  61.5  52.3  81.6   9.6 
11.|-- ae0.cr12-lon2.ip4.gtt.net 20.0%    10  323.5 335.2 319.6 352.3  11.7 
12.|-- ip4.gtt.net               10.0%    10  337.7 338.5 324.3 357.4  11.5 
13.|-- 185.153.100.208           10.0%    10  322.9 333.7 322.9 349.7   9.4 
14.|-- ???                       100.0    10    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0

 

using a Grandstream GWN7062E that I got a few weeks ago from Quic to replace old Fritz 7490
Can't locate where the mtu setting is in the router (on a quick look) but google tells me the default is 1500

yitz
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  #3441010 7-Dec-2025 14:46
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I suppose you could run a curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/ to see if a smaller headers only request/response loads. It's already a pretty small and static refresh/redirect page so unlikely to be a path MTU issue probably more likely they've blocked the IP range you're on.

farcus

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  #3441012 7-Dec-2025 15:01
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yitz:

 

I suppose you could run a curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/ to see if a smaller headers only request/response loads. It's already a pretty small and static refresh/redirect page so unlikely to be a path MTU issue probably more likely they've blocked the IP range you're on.

 

 

 

 

no - that doesn't result in a respone either

 

curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz 
curl: (35) TLS connect error: error:0A000126:SSL routines::unexpected eof while reading


 

 

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