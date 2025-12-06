It doesn't even respond to ICMPs anyway so pinging it is moot.

Loads fine on AS55850 and off of a Zappie VPS (funny it takes the same upstream).

% Information related to '46.249.192.0/19AS12703'

route: 46.249.192.0/19

descr: Pulsant Ltd

origin: AS12703

Considering it's off in the UK I wonder if this is a dead route somewhere.

@farcus do a MTR and see where it dies? It won't respond but at least we know where you're going.

Could also be WAF.