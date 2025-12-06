Why can't I access the Christchurch Airport Parkign website on my Quic connection?
https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/
On my phone (Skinny) I can access it just fine and on my friends Spark fiber connection I can acccess it also
Why can't I access the Christchurch Airport Parkign website on my Quic connection?
https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/
On my phone (Skinny) I can access it just fine and on my friends Spark fiber connection I can acccess it also
Any reason why you have not posted a screenshot of any error/s or even mention the error?
Can you ping the URL?
Linux:
Can you ping the URL?
that would be a no
farcus@localhost:~> ping -c 5 parking.christchurchairport.co.nz
PING parking.christchurchairport.co.nz (46.249.200.59) 56(84) bytes of data.
--- parking.christchurchairport.co.nz ping statistics ---
5 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 4097ms
It doesn't even respond to ICMPs anyway so pinging it is moot.
Loads fine on AS55850 and off of a Zappie VPS (funny it takes the same upstream).
% Information related to '46.249.192.0/19AS12703'
route: 46.249.192.0/19
descr: Pulsant Ltd
origin: AS12703
Considering it's off in the UK I wonder if this is a dead route somewhere.
@farcus do a MTR and see where it dies? It won't respond but at least we know where you're going.
Could also be WAF.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Working fine for me on Quic (BNG1-AKL1).
Works fine for me and I'm with Quic as well.
HOST: jupiter.pole.net.nz Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1.|-- 192.168.1.1 0.0% 10 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.2
2.|-- bng1-akl1.vetta.net 0.0% 10 3.4 3.0 1.9 3.8 0.7
3.|-- core1-akl1.vetta.net 0.0% 10 3.7 3.8 2.7 5.7 0.9
4.|-- bdr1-akl2.vetta.net 0.0% 10 3.1 3.3 2.1 4.4 0.7
5.|-- ??? 100.0 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
6.|-- be6282.ccr71.akl01.atlas. 0.0% 10 3.8 4.5 3.5 5.8 0.8
7.|-- be5437.ccr71.syd01.atlas. 0.0% 10 37.9 40.5 36.2 61.4 7.8
8.|-- be5611.agr61.syd01.atlas. 0.0% 10 39.2 37.4 36.3 39.2 0.9
9.|-- 67.220.151.113 0.0% 10 35.7 36.9 35.5 39.1 1.3
10.|-- ae0.cr12-lon2.ip4.gtt.net 0.0% 10 306.2 303.3 301.9 306.2 1.2
11.|-- ip4.gtt.net 0.0% 10 306.6 308.7 306.2 316.4 3.1
12.|-- 185.153.100.208 0.0% 10 308.5 312.2 307.2 335.3 8.5
13.|-- ??? 100.0 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Hey,
had this issue about a month ago when booking parking, I dismissed it as network / browser issue and/ or broken link.
just tried again (One NZ), and got a page stuck on “click here if not redirected in 5 seconds”…….then it took an age to load after clicking (I waited 15 seconds before hitting the click here).
I’d say the website link itself has some issues as opposed to the ISP.
Works fine with me.
What router do you have and what is your MTU set at?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Start: 2025-12-07T12:44:20+1300
HOST: localhost.localdomain Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1.|-- 192.168.80.1 0.0% 10 1.0 1.3 0.9 2.8 0.6
2.|-- bng1-chc2.vetta.net 0.0% 10 8.6 9.6 5.6 19.4 4.3
3.|-- core1-chc2.vetta.net 10.0% 10 10.6 10.0 7.4 16.2 2.6
4.|-- core1-akl1.vetta.net 10.0% 10 31.2 23.0 18.9 31.2 3.8
5.|-- bdr1-akl2.vetta.net 0.0% 10 36.1 22.8 17.7 36.1 5.4
6.|-- ??? 100.0 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
7.|-- be6282.ccr71.akl01.atlas. 0.0% 10 23.8 28.3 19.6 64.7 13.2
8.|-- be5437.ccr71.syd01.atlas. 10.0% 10 62.2 61.6 53.4 82.9 10.1
9.|-- be5611.agr61.syd01.atlas. 0.0% 10 55.3 63.5 55.3 79.0 7.0
10.|-- 67.220.151.113 0.0% 10 71.9 61.5 52.3 81.6 9.6
11.|-- ae0.cr12-lon2.ip4.gtt.net 20.0% 10 323.5 335.2 319.6 352.3 11.7
12.|-- ip4.gtt.net 10.0% 10 337.7 338.5 324.3 357.4 11.5
13.|-- 185.153.100.208 10.0% 10 322.9 333.7 322.9 349.7 9.4
14.|-- ??? 100.0 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
using a Grandstream GWN7062E that I got a few weeks ago from Quic to replace old Fritz 7490
Can't locate where the mtu setting is in the router (on a quick look) but google tells me the default is 1500
I suppose you could run a curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/ to see if a smaller headers only request/response loads. It's already a pretty small and static refresh/redirect page so unlikely to be a path MTU issue probably more likely they've blocked the IP range you're on.
yitz:
I suppose you could run a curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz/ to see if a smaller headers only request/response loads. It's already a pretty small and static refresh/redirect page so unlikely to be a path MTU issue probably more likely they've blocked the IP range you're on.
no - that doesn't result in a respone either
curl -I https://parking.christchurchairport.co.nz
curl: (35) TLS connect error: error:0A000126:SSL routines::unexpected eof while reading
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