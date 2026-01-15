I have an untagged DHCP connection and have been trying to setup IPV6, originally with a Google WiFi Pro, but today with a Grandstream GWN7062E.

I had read that the Google WiFi can be a bit flakey with IPV6 hence the attempt with the Grandstream.

So far I have been unsucessful with either device in getting IPV6. I have IPV4 and internet connectivity with both.

The Google WiFi has a very limited UI in regards IPV6, basically on or off. With the Granstream there a few more options. For IPv6 Address Assignment I have tried: Disable, SLAAC, Stateless DHCPv6, Stateful DHCPv6, and IPV6 relay from WAN. But when testing with the likes of test-ipv6.com it comes back with a 0/10 score.

Then looking around the UI on the Grandstream I came across Intelligent Detection which runs various tests of ones setup. On Network activity (which tests network health status (packet loss rate, DNS latency, etc.) it comes back with a 100% packet loss to all the DNS servers for Quic, IPV4 and IPV6.

So is the packet loss in any way causing my inability to get IPV6 or is that a whole separate issue?

Any help appreciated.