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ForumsVetta and QuicMoving to a new residence (timing of cutover)
paul151

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#323828 21-Jan-2026 22:23
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Hi there

 

I'm moving to a new home in the coming months.

 

At present I have a Quic Sprinter account and static IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

 

Having read a few posts in this forum on the topic of moving I'm mostly clear on what to do, but just want to check I have the process correct?

 

  • Login in to my Quic client area view
  • Head to 'product and services' and place a new order, state new address and desired start date and fibre plan
  • To cancel the broadband service at my old residence I head to the detailed screen for that address and hit the red 'cancel' button
  • In the notes I state I am moving house, give the new location, and the Quic team will ensure my account is shifted over to the new address etc.
  • Fill out a form requesting static IPs are moved to my new home

Questions:

 

When I choose to cancel the fibre plan at my old residence can I do so by stating a date I want the service to continue until.. or is it a case of I press that red button and within hours the service ends? Just not sure of the timing of when to cancel? Weeks in advance or 1-2 days after physically relocating to the new address?

 

When do I / should I fill out that form to request the static IPs move across? Clearly I need to order the new service at the new address but do I need to wait until I have that up and running and have moved over before I use that form? Do I need to keep the old address fibre plan (with the static IPs ) running until I fill out the form and then cancel the plan at the old address only after Quic have moved my IPs over to the new address?

 

... so really a couple of timing questions and ignorance of how the cancel bit works without wanting to press the button now to find out :)

 

Thanks, Paul.

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ssamjh
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  #3454917 21-Jan-2026 23:07
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Basically, but you can do the IP transfer and ask to cancel it in the transfer form.

 

     

  1. Order the new connection for a day before you move in (just to be safe).
  2. On the day of the move, head to the IP transfer form, and in the notes you can ask for your old connection to be cancelled.




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