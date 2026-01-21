Hi there

I'm moving to a new home in the coming months.

At present I have a Quic Sprinter account and static IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Having read a few posts in this forum on the topic of moving I'm mostly clear on what to do, but just want to check I have the process correct?

Login in to my Quic client area view

Head to 'product and services' and place a new order, state new address and desired start date and fibre plan

To cancel the broadband service at my old residence I head to the detailed screen for that address and hit the red 'cancel' button

In the notes I state I am moving house, give the new location, and the Quic team will ensure my account is shifted over to the new address etc.

Fill out a form requesting static IPs are moved to my new home

Questions:

When I choose to cancel the fibre plan at my old residence can I do so by stating a date I want the service to continue until.. or is it a case of I press that red button and within hours the service ends? Just not sure of the timing of when to cancel? Weeks in advance or 1-2 days after physically relocating to the new address?

When do I / should I fill out that form to request the static IPs move across? Clearly I need to order the new service at the new address but do I need to wait until I have that up and running and have moved over before I use that form? Do I need to keep the old address fibre plan (with the static IPs ) running until I fill out the form and then cancel the plan at the old address only after Quic have moved my IPs over to the new address?

... so really a couple of timing questions and ignorance of how the cancel bit works without wanting to press the button now to find out :)

Thanks, Paul.