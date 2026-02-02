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ForumsVetta and QuicPayment issues this month? [Feb 2026]
Behodar

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#323906 2-Feb-2026 09:34
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Is anyone having problems with their payments this month? Quic didn't charge my credit card this month for some reason, and sent me a message saying "Oops! We haven't got your payment". Oops indeed.

 

It was showing as unpaid in the account area so I paid it manually (using the same credit card, which has not expired). I got a payment confirmation message, then ten minutes later I got another message saying that it's unpaid. The account area is still showing it as paid.

 

Is anyone else having trouble today?

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petearr
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  #3457851 2-Feb-2026 09:57
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I received a "past due" notice today, even though they have my card on file.
I had to log in manually to trigger the payment.

So it seems something has gone wrong with their billing lately.



Gordy7
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  #3457852 2-Feb-2026 10:00
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Quic 28 Jan went thru to my CC ok.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

quic
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  #3457902 2-Feb-2026 10:23
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Hey folks,

 

Looks like some credit card captures due yesterday weren't completed. The team are tracking these down now and processing any which haven't already been manually processed.

 

This was only for invoices due yesterday, 01/02 - today's captures look fine.

 

Apologies for the trouble and thanks for letting us know!




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 



petearr
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  #3476405 1-Apr-2026 08:43
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This has happened again this month. Although this time even entering the card details manually fails.

I wonder if Quic is having issues processing Amex...

saf

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  #3476407 1-Apr-2026 08:47
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petearr:

 

This has happened again this month. Although this time even entering the card details manually fails.

I wonder if Quic is having issues processing Amex...

 

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/69cc2204d0bb1f2f78124ed6 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

kradnz
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  #3476433 1-Apr-2026 10:12
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Experienced the same thing too. Visa card, nothing special.

 

 

 

Any comment from Quic?

 

Edit: link above explains it.  Im blind :)

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Behodar

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  #3476435 1-Apr-2026 10:17
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The post above yours has comment from Quic. As stated on that page, the issue was with their payment provider and has now been resolved.

jonecon
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#3487252 4-May-2026 10:07
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I ran into a similar issue today. Payment came out, all invoices show paid. But service was terminated for overdue payment.

richms
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  #3487264 4-May-2026 10:30
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While we are talking about payment and quic. Is there any progress on a non credit card automatic payment method? While online eftpos works ok, it manual so therefore annoying.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3487284 4-May-2026 11:30
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jonecon:

 

I ran into a similar issue today. Payment came out, all invoices show paid. But service was terminated for overdue payment.

 



Apologies this has been fixed up.




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

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