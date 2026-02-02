Is anyone having problems with their payments this month? Quic didn't charge my credit card this month for some reason, and sent me a message saying "Oops! We haven't got your payment". Oops indeed.

It was showing as unpaid in the account area so I paid it manually (using the same credit card, which has not expired). I got a payment confirmation message, then ten minutes later I got another message saying that it's unpaid. The account area is still showing it as paid.

Is anyone else having trouble today?