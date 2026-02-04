I have just updated the firmware from 1.0.3.10 to 1.0.3.23 in my Quic Grandstream GWN7062E.
I have had two IPv6 dropouts since joining Quic at the beginning of December 2025.
Maybe this firmware update will fix the issue.
I have just updated the firmware from 1.0.3.10 to 1.0.3.23 in my Quic Grandstream GWN7062E.
I have had two IPv6 dropouts since joining Quic at the beginning of December 2025.
Maybe this firmware update will fix the issue.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
ssamjh:
I'm pretty sure the IPv6 drop is an issue outside of your home network. Whenever it happens for me, I just restart my WAN and it's good.
Yes, I have been restarting my ONT which restores my IPv6.
My doing the router firmware update hopefully reduces known dropout issues.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
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