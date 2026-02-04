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ForumsVetta and QuicQuic Grandstream GWN7062E firmware update
Gordy7

gordy7
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#323932 4-Feb-2026 14:30
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I have just updated the firmware from 1.0.3.10 to 1.0.3.23 in my Quic Grandstream GWN7062E.

 

I have had two IPv6 dropouts since joining Quic at the beginning of December 2025.

 

Maybe this firmware update will fix the issue.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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ssamjh
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  #3458757 4-Feb-2026 14:38
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I'm pretty sure the IPv6 drop is an issue outside of your home network. Whenever it happens for me, I just restart my WAN and it's good. 




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Gordy7

gordy7
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  #3458759 4-Feb-2026 14:45
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ssamjh:

 

I'm pretty sure the IPv6 drop is an issue outside of your home network. Whenever it happens for me, I just restart my WAN and it's good. 

 

 

Yes, I have been restarting my ONT which restores my IPv6.

 

My doing the router firmware update hopefully reduces known dropout issues.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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