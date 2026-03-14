Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVetta and QuicDoes Quic support IPv6 only connections?
Gordy7

gordy7
2019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 512

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#324224 14-Mar-2026 09:29
Send private message

I thought I would tinker and see if my Quic GWN7062e router would support IPv6 only connects.

 

It appears that the Quic router doesn't.

 

Does Quic support IPv6 only connections?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
81394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 42804

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470017 14-Mar-2026 10:50
Send private message

Is this you

 

😂

 

Seriously, why?




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

 

LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand



Linux
12468 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8798

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470018 14-Mar-2026 10:55
Send private message

Why why why? This makes absolute zero sense and you wonder why carriers lock down settings on routers!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
81394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 42804

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470021 14-Mar-2026 10:59
Send private message

Linux:

 

Why why why? This makes absolute zero sense and you wonder why carriers lock down settings on routers!

 

 

I agree with the asking "Why" but I disagree that this is a reason to lock down router settings.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

 

LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand



Gordy7

gordy7
2019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 512

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470044 14-Mar-2026 11:54
Send private message

Tinkering and asking... and just for me... experimenting and learning... or not... as the case may be... 😃




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

nzkc
1648 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1049


  #3470045 14-Mar-2026 12:03
Send private message

I am unsure of the ability to gain an IPv6 only connection.

 

However; within your network I imagine you could limit to IPv6 only. Disable DHCP. If your router supports it block all IPv4 traffic.

 

I can tell you that you will get limited Internet though. I managed to block IPv4 on my Mikrotik router with a subtly incorrect rule and initially couldnt work out why some sites would not load and others perfectly fine 😂

Gordy7

gordy7
2019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 512

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470061 14-Mar-2026 14:20
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Is this you

 

😂

 

Seriously, why?

 

 

Different topic to this thread.

 

Why does GZ run IPv6?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
aj6828
190 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 55

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3470062 14-Mar-2026 14:24
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

freitasm:

 

Is this you

 

😂

 

Seriously, why?

 

 

Different topic to this thread.

 

Why does GZ run IPv6?

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is a few advantages 

 

Faster routing decisions

 

Built-in IPsec Support

 

Better Routing Efficiency

 

IPv6 removes the need for Network Address Translation (NAT).




Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
81394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 42804

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470063 14-Mar-2026 14:26
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

freitasm:

 

Is this you

 

😂

 

Seriously, why?

 

 

Different topic to this thread.

 

Why does GZ run IPv6?

 

 

To offer options. In that sense it's not the only protocol in use. IPv6 only would be limiting in the current environment.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

 

LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

Gordy7

gordy7
2019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 512

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470402 15-Mar-2026 12:36
Send private message

Indeed Quic and the GWN7062E router supports IPv6 only connections.

 

Simply disabling my Windows 11 network card IPv4 forced IPv6 connections only.

 

About 50% of the websites I visit support IPv6.

 

Some websites show their IPv6 homepage and fail in deeper page searches.

 

Geekzone did not show any problems - as expected 😃

 

I have satisfied my curiosity for now.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
81394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 42804

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470403 15-Mar-2026 12:53
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

Indeed Quic and the GWN7062E router supports IPv6 only connections.

 

Simply disabling my Windows 11 network card IPv4 forced IPv6 connections only.

 

About 50% of the websites I visit support IPv6.

 

Some websites show their IPv6 homepage and fail in deeper page searches.

 

Geekzone did not show any problems - as expected 😃

 

I have satisfied my curiosity for now.

 

 

The way I see it, the test is not if Quic supports IPv6 only, but if the Internet works as an IPv6-only network. 

 

The answer, as you found out, is "it depends". It depends on the routes used, the servers supporting IPv6, and so on. And from your anecdote, 50% of it fails in an IPv6-only environment.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

 

LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 