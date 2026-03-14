I am unsure of the ability to gain an IPv6 only connection.

However; within your network I imagine you could limit to IPv6 only. Disable DHCP. If your router supports it block all IPv4 traffic.

I can tell you that you will get limited Internet though. I managed to block IPv4 on my Mikrotik router with a subtly incorrect rule and initially couldnt work out why some sites would not load and others perfectly fine 😂