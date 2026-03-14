I thought I would tinker and see if my Quic GWN7062e router would support IPv6 only connects.
It appears that the Quic router doesn't.
Does Quic support IPv6 only connections?
😂
Seriously, why?
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Why why why? This makes absolute zero sense and you wonder why carriers lock down settings on routers!
Linux:
Why why why? This makes absolute zero sense and you wonder why carriers lock down settings on routers!
I agree with the asking "Why" but I disagree that this is a reason to lock down router settings.
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Tinkering and asking... and just for me... experimenting and learning... or not... as the case may be... 😃
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
I am unsure of the ability to gain an IPv6 only connection.
However; within your network I imagine you could limit to IPv6 only. Disable DHCP. If your router supports it block all IPv4 traffic.
I can tell you that you will get limited Internet though. I managed to block IPv4 on my Mikrotik router with a subtly incorrect rule and initially couldnt work out why some sites would not load and others perfectly fine 😂
freitasm:
😂
Seriously, why?
Different topic to this thread.
Why does GZ run IPv6?
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
freitasm:
😂
Seriously, why?
Different topic to this thread.
Why does GZ run IPv6?
There is a few advantages
Faster routing decisions
Built-in IPsec Support
Better Routing Efficiency
IPv6 removes the need for Network Address Translation (NAT).
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Gordy7:
freitasm:
😂
Seriously, why?
Different topic to this thread.
Why does GZ run IPv6?
To offer options. In that sense it's not the only protocol in use. IPv6 only would be limiting in the current environment.
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Indeed Quic and the GWN7062E router supports IPv6 only connections.
Simply disabling my Windows 11 network card IPv4 forced IPv6 connections only.
About 50% of the websites I visit support IPv6.
Some websites show their IPv6 homepage and fail in deeper page searches.
Geekzone did not show any problems - as expected 😃
I have satisfied my curiosity for now.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
Indeed Quic and the GWN7062E router supports IPv6 only connections.
Simply disabling my Windows 11 network card IPv4 forced IPv6 connections only.
About 50% of the websites I visit support IPv6.
Some websites show their IPv6 homepage and fail in deeper page searches.
Geekzone did not show any problems - as expected 😃
I have satisfied my curiosity for now.
The way I see it, the test is not if Quic supports IPv6 only, but if the Internet works as an IPv6-only network.
The answer, as you found out, is "it depends". It depends on the routes used, the servers supporting IPv6, and so on. And from your anecdote, 50% of it fails in an IPv6-only environment.
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