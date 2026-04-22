I'm opening this thread a bit hesitantly, given the lack of information I have, but I figure it won't hurt to ask.

The power went off this morning. I was at work at the time, but I popped home at lunchtime (the power had been back up for a couple of hours at this point) and found that the Internet connection wasn't working. The ONT lights looked normal so I power-cycled the router to seemingly no effect.

The router is using DHCP and it obtained the correct static IP address, but it reports "limited connectivity" and I can't get to anything outside my network. Quic and Chorus are both reporting no issues.

I'm back at work now so can't test things immediately, but I'm just looking for ideas. My current plan is to turn both the ONT and router off when I get home, wait 30 minutes for the DHCP lease to expire, then boot up the ONT again followed by the router. Does that sound like a good first step?

Is there anything else I should try if that doesn't work? Would it be worth attempting a PPPoE connection or is that likely to be a waste of time? Any other advice?

Thanks :)