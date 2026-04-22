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ForumsVetta and QuicGot IP address but no data
Behodar

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#324524 22-Apr-2026 13:05
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I'm opening this thread a bit hesitantly, given the lack of information I have, but I figure it won't hurt to ask.

 

The power went off this morning. I was at work at the time, but I popped home at lunchtime (the power had been back up for a couple of hours at this point) and found that the Internet connection wasn't working. The ONT lights looked normal so I power-cycled the router to seemingly no effect.

 

The router is using DHCP and it obtained the correct static IP address, but it reports "limited connectivity" and I can't get to anything outside my network. Quic and Chorus are both reporting no issues.

 

I'm back at work now so can't test things immediately, but I'm just looking for ideas. My current plan is to turn both the ONT and router off when I get home, wait 30 minutes for the DHCP lease to expire, then boot up the ONT again followed by the router. Does that sound like a good first step?

 

Is there anything else I should try if that doesn't work? Would it be worth attempting a PPPoE connection or is that likely to be a waste of time? Any other advice?

 

Thanks :)

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freitasm
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  #3483009 22-Apr-2026 13:09
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Have you power-cycled the ONT as well?

 

Any updates installed on this router?

 

You could plug a PC directly to the ONT and see if there's data (you will need to update VLAN on your PC's network adapter if it's being used).




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SimplePotato
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  #3483069 22-Apr-2026 13:57
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ONT and Router off for 30mins to clear the DHCP session is worth a shot. If that still fails, then you try PPPoE to ensures it's just a DHCP issue. Lastly if still not resolved drop a fault in and we will take a look at it.




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Behodar

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  #3483075 22-Apr-2026 14:23
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Thanks. I'll be home in a couple of hours so will give that a go :)

 

No router updates installed recently, and I hadn't tried rebooting the ONT before posting; I was only home for a few minutes so didn't have much chance to try things.



sqishy
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  #3483085 22-Apr-2026 15:11
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I'd say turn off both Ont and Router

 

(I'd don't think you need to wait 30m)

 

Turn on ONT check power light, optical light

 

Turn on router check LAN light on ONT

 

The on router check WAN light on Router

 

 

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