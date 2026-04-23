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ForumsVetta and QuicNo notice of last nights planned outage
richms

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#324539 23-Apr-2026 15:32
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I had an outage last night a few times, and when I looked on the quic site when it was up, there was a planned one listed.

 

Nothing by email or on discord that I could see about it happening.

 

Anyone get proactivly advised of it?




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ssamjh
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  #3483550 23-Apr-2026 15:42
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Yep I got an alert weeks ago from their status page. Make sure to sign up here: https://status.quic.nz




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dnwright
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  #3483552 23-Apr-2026 15:45
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I got the usual start/end maintenance updates from the status page, and there was a post in #service-status as an extra reminder half an hour before the work started.




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idanoo
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  #3483553 23-Apr-2026 15:46
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Also got the usual maintenance update from the status page 😁




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richms

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  #3483560 23-Apr-2026 16:04
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Looks like I wasnt subscribed to that. Have sorted that now.




Richard rich.ms

michaelmurfy
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  #3483563 23-Apr-2026 16:11
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Also was posted in their discord under #service-status before things kicked off 😉




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amanzi
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  #3483565 23-Apr-2026 16:17
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Great, just subscribed! :-)

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