I had an outage last night a few times, and when I looked on the quic site when it was up, there was a planned one listed.
Nothing by email or on discord that I could see about it happening.
Anyone get proactivly advised of it?
I had an outage last night a few times, and when I looked on the quic site when it was up, there was a planned one listed.
Nothing by email or on discord that I could see about it happening.
Anyone get proactivly advised of it?
Yep I got an alert weeks ago from their status page. Make sure to sign up here: https://status.quic.nz
Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ
Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink
I got the usual start/end maintenance updates from the status page, and there was a post in #service-status as an extra reminder half an hour before the work started.
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R522387EKKDNO for free setup)
Also got the usual maintenance update from the status page 😁
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)
Also was posted in their discord under #service-status before things kicked off 😉
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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