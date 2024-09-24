Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Minisforum MC-01 ... is this the best compact home lab server in 2024
sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316188 24-Sep-2024 08:01
Send private message

 

I've been casually browsing for a home lab refresh, for a long time.

 

I currently got an old i7 Lenovo w520 laptop with 32GB of RAM, 2 smallish SSDs and a hard disk.

 

This has been great as hypervisor, but it's getting old and would like more power/capacity/capability etc to run as a 24x7 system at home with a relatively low TDP

 

 

 

Recently I came across a compact system (Minisforum MS-01), which seems to have a ton of features that is more like a powerful workstation than a micro system.

 

Core i9 13th gen CPU - 14 Core (6P+8E)

 

2 DDR5 SODIMM slots (people have demonstrated with 2 x 48GB DIMMs)

 

2 x 10Gbit SFP ports & 2 x 2.5GBit RJ45 ports

 

2 x 40Gbit USB4 ports

 

3 x M.2 slots (one can be used for U.2)

 

1 x half height PCI 8x slot (actually 16x, but will only run at 8x)

 

And the usual complement of USB ports/HDMI etc

 

 

 

The only downside (for me) of the compact size you can't fit regular hard disks inside, so it's self-contained NAS capability is lacking (attach a JBOD to the USB4 ports and it should work nicely ... at a cost)

 

 

 

It comes out to about $1200   (plus RAM/storage)

 

 

 

For it's capability and performance, is there anything you can compare it to?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285651 24-Sep-2024 08:07
Send private message

Moved to the Forum: Self-hosted (geekzone.co.nz) sub-forum.




amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285659 24-Sep-2024 08:44
Send private message

My favourite "server" that I've purchased recently is the NucBox G3 which uses the N100 chip from Intel: https://www.gmktec.com/products/nucbox-g3-most-cost-effective-mini-pc-with-intel-n100-processor

 

I've got two of them now, and it's pretty amazing how much you can get running on them without breaking a sweat. I use one as my Home Assistant server, and have a bunch of add-ons running on it too (Grafana, InfluxDB, UptimeKuma, JupyterLab, etc...), and the other is my main Plex server, and this one also runs OctoPrint connected to my 3D printer.

 

I also have a bunch of Dell mini-PCs that I'm not using any more. These are also great for homelabs - I bought each one for around $500 and they even have lights-out management via the Intel vPro technology. With an old i7 processor and 32GB RAM each, you can runs heaps of VMs easily. I had the three of them clustered with Proxmox and you've got pretty resilient infrastructure.

SpartanVXL
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285663 24-Sep-2024 08:54
Send private message

If you do get one with 13/14th gen Intel, please be aware of the stability issues those lines have before using them for something important.



sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285678 24-Sep-2024 09:50
Send private message

amanzi:

 

My favourite "server" that I've purchased recently is the NucBox G3 which uses the N100 chip from Intel: https://www.gmktec.com/products/nucbox-g3-most-cost-effective-mini-pc-with-intel-n100-processor

 

I've got two of them now, and it's pretty amazing how much you can get running on them without breaking a sweat. I use one as my Home Assistant server, and have a bunch of add-ons running on it too (Grafana, InfluxDB, UptimeKuma, JupyterLab, etc...), and the other is my main Plex server, and this one also runs OctoPrint connected to my 3D printer.

 

I also have a bunch of Dell mini-PCs that I'm not using any more. These are also great for homelabs - I bought each one for around $500 and they even have lights-out management via the Intel vPro technology. With an old i7 processor and 32GB RAM each, you can runs heaps of VMs easily. I had the three of them clustered with Proxmox and you've got pretty resilient infrastructure.

 

 

That Nucbox has only one DIMM slot (so max 32GB) ?

 

I want to move to a hybrid/Proxmox approach where I can also use both modes of containerisation, so need to signisficantly up the memory (not interested in a cluster of them)

 

I already have an i7 (circa 2012) laptop. It's been running as a KVM hypervisor 24x7 (now with 5 VM's) for almost the last decade.

 

It's only had one issue in that time, but I would expect it to start playing up/dying in the near future. (time to pass the torch)

 

 

 

SpartanVXL: If you do get one with 13/14th gen Intel, please be aware of the stability issues those lines have before using them for something important.

 

Is the 12th Gen more stable? (they have an model with the 12th gen CPU)

richms
27830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285686 24-Sep-2024 10:03
Send private message

SpartanVXL: If you do get one with 13/14th gen Intel, please be aware of the stability issues those lines have before using them for something important.

 

I doubt these mini PCs have the power levels cranked up like gaming desktop boards have done.




Richard rich.ms

SpartanVXL
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285814 24-Sep-2024 13:54
Send private message

It is not power that is the concern, it is the voltage being put through. If the bios allows on these mini pcs, you have to check what is being pushed by default and make sure it’s not in the danger zone.

networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285816 24-Sep-2024 13:58
Send private message

I have a Minisforum box, other than the fact the ethernet port was QUITE a mission to get working with Windows Server (Hyper-V), everything else has been smooth sailing. It's fast, small, silent.



andysh
228 posts

Master Geek


  #3287784 29-Sep-2024 21:36
Send private message

networkn:

 

I have a Minisforum box, other than the fact the ethernet port was QUITE a mission to get working with Windows Server (Hyper-V), everything else has been smooth sailing. It's fast, small, silent.

 

 

 

 

Where did you buy it from? Been looking / thinking about getting me one of these.




networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3287787 29-Sep-2024 21:53
Send private message

Amazon AU.

 

 

I'm not kidding about the server drivers though. It was really annoying, esp on SVR core.

Handle9
11086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3287839 29-Sep-2024 22:20
Send private message

If you are happy to go the Chinese route a Jonsbo N4 with a Erying 13900hk integrated CPU/Mobo will run you around $750. Allow another $50 for a sata breakout card and cables and $250-$300 for the PSU and low profile cooler and you've got a machine that is about as powerful and has actual drive capacity.

 

The networking is weaker but other than that it's a very capable machine with at least one PCIe slot free you could use for networking.

 

It's a very different value proposition but worth considering IMO.

 

Edit: If I was starting again I'd probably go this way or wait for the N5 case to be more readily available. I like having all the cores on my Ryzen 3900 but running a dedicated GPU does cost money.

