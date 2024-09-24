Hi all,

Been running unraid on bare metal for a number of years now (thanks GZers) and am now wanting to utilise the current hardware fro son's uni and self-learning (kubernetes etc.) to assist with job market.

So have installed proxmox and have setup a VM for unraid which in general has been successful - boots fine from USB and also can see all disks (HBA card with 8xHDD, 2x nvme) via the pcie pass through option.

my issue is for the 3 disks that are ZFS (2xnvme as cache, 1xHDD in array), all have the error message "ZFS Drives Unmountable: Unsupported or no file system". Issue does not happen on XFS disks it seems. It seems that the partition table for these disks is getting corrupt via the pass through process....as I have seen the table type become "msdos"

I have read a number of posts in both proxmox and unraid forums with little success in preventing this when I restart the Unraid VM. Unraid forum post said it should not happen on 6.12.5 and higher....I am running 6.12.6.



I have also tried differing bios's too, but no success.



I am wondering if I am passing through correctly - should I do a physical disk pass through (Passthrough Physical Disk to Virtual Machine (VM) - Proxmox VE) for these disks? (could be an issue for the HDD which is on the HBA card as would need to pass through all disks separately.

How can I prevent this as I have already had to reformat a couple of times?



Thanks in advance.



Paul

PCI Device 0 = HBA card, PCI Device 1 = NVME disk (Samsung), PCI Device 2 = NVME Disk (WD)