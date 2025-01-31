Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSelf-hostedTopTon X2E N150 OPNsense Firewall
olivernz

472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318582 31-Jan-2025 19:44
Send private message quote this post

Just "building" at TopTon X2E N150 OPNsense firewall for my network. Loadout is 16GB and a 128GB SSD. This is a new version of the N100 box they had before. The difference is a bit more speed and DDR5! This will be a transparrent IPS IDS firewall infront of my UDM Pro. Overkill for sure but I book it under Learning.

 

HW here:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006231070878.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.order_list_main.55.4cca1802dh1HQB

 

What I did notice is, that that box does get toasty and I don't like toasty. So I am working on installing a 120mm Noctua Redux NF-P12 fan to the top. 3D brackets for printing here:
https://www.printables.com/model/958244-fan-mount-for-topton-n100-fanless-case

 

I guess any other fan will do too. The key is though that under full throttle the air pressure is too high and it will push the air back through the fan. Solved that by running the fan off one of the USB ports. And that also makes the cabling a tad easier. The speed is high enough to keep the chassis at about room temperature.

 

Building instructions I followed are here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb4vlN_Hf-U&list=WL&index=17

 

Thought I'd share ;-)

 

 

Create new topic
shrub
767 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3338400 2-Feb-2025 23:26
Send private message quote this post

That's a good setup. Got a topton unit myself running opnsense. Had it running 24x7 since Nov 2023 on a Pentium j6426. I have 8gb however its only consuming 1.1gb. The Video you linked is for a Transparent Bridge its a good guide however its just adding a device to you existing network all that can be done as well as routing on the device?

 

Yes you do need a fan. I drilled and screwed a 120mm directly to the chassis. Wired it up to a 12v connector on the Motherboard and ran it out the wifi antenna hole. Dropped the temps by 20c. Now sits at about 45c.

 

From memory Ipv6 was a nightmare to get working cant remember how I got it working but its currently working so yea best of luck with that..

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
olivernz

472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338405 3-Feb-2025 00:12
Send private message quote this post

I don't do ipv6. My brain is incompatible with that. 

 

Sitting at 12v the fan pushes air against the chassis and then back through the fan because it can't evacuate all that air. That's why I have it at 5v and it's enough to keep the case cool. 

 

What I wanted is more security tools. My network is managed by my UDM Pro

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright