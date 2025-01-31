Just "building" at TopTon X2E N150 OPNsense firewall for my network. Loadout is 16GB and a 128GB SSD. This is a new version of the N100 box they had before. The difference is a bit more speed and DDR5! This will be a transparrent IPS IDS firewall infront of my UDM Pro. Overkill for sure but I book it under Learning.

HW here:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006231070878.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.order_list_main.55.4cca1802dh1HQB

What I did notice is, that that box does get toasty and I don't like toasty. So I am working on installing a 120mm Noctua Redux NF-P12 fan to the top. 3D brackets for printing here:

https://www.printables.com/model/958244-fan-mount-for-topton-n100-fanless-case

I guess any other fan will do too. The key is though that under full throttle the air pressure is too high and it will push the air back through the fan. Solved that by running the fan off one of the USB ports. And that also makes the cabling a tad easier. The speed is high enough to keep the chassis at about room temperature.

Building instructions I followed are here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb4vlN_Hf-U&list=WL&index=17

Thought I'd share ;-)