Looking to buy a little mini PC type formfactor for a homelab. (Plex, Homeassistant, Proxmox etx). I'd like to go Intel for quicksync transcoding. I probably don't need anything too powerful, but im weary of having to upgrade in 2 years so looking for the sweetspot of price/performance.

Brands I've been lookig into:

ASUS NUC - Can order locally so support if things break, but expensive for what you get

GMKtec - Cheap, but importing & I've seen complaints about cooling

Mininsforum - Respected brand, hard(er) to buy online & ship to NZ.

I think i'd like to run 32GB RAM to give me some headroom.

Does anyone have any recommendations?