As per message below, the promotion is now finished.

Hi folks. I got a request from New Zealand company Rackstuds for some feedback from our community.

Rackstuds are looking for a few Geekzone users to test their new ecommerce store located here: https://rackstuds.com/products/series-ii?variant=44765941727411

They'd love your feedback on the checkout and payment process along with any emails you get and whether they’re appropriate or annoying. They'd also appreciate knowing what rack you have as this will help them expand their database.

In exchange for buying a single red 20-pack (one only please) and providing your feedback, you will receive a credit for your entire order including your shipping fee. Please just quote your order number in the email. This offer is limited to the first ten shoppers so first-in first-served. Please only purchase the red 20-pack using the link above.

P.S If you have an unusually thick rail and the red ones don’t fit Rackstuds will exchange your red Rackstuds™ for the purple ones free of charge.

Offer expires November 5th 2025.