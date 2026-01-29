I recently got a Beelink MEPro. It's my first NAS. I'd like to set it up simply and securely using free software. Initially, I will use it to stream music and possibly movies from. It's running Windows 11 home currently, and I have begun to install Jellyfin on it. I've been getting a little confused when looking at all the options for securing it, reading about reverse VPN, virtual layers, VPN etc. etc.
Again, I need a simple, yet secure setup to stream movies and music from while I'm at home, and while I'm not at home. Thank you for any recommendations you may be able to provide.