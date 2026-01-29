So you need to decide on an OS but based on your use case you will need a media server and method to remote access the device.

Media servers there's a few, if you want free jellyfin seems to be the main one you hear about.

Remote access there's various methods you can use. Personally I've set up tail scale but there's things like cloud flare proxies and other options available. The biggest headache here is if your connection uses cgnat circumventing it can limit your options and add complexity. All doable but not as easy as a dynamic dns and vpn used to be. Try tail scale as on a non Linux box it's probably easier than I had to do on proxmox.

Those things in .one you have a few OS options

Truenas is pretty tried and tested, well regarded and has good support in the community. Only issue is it can be tricky if you don't know what you're doing.

ZimaOS is a new one that is free but going paid soon. I'd give it a shot and get the free license forever and you can always uninstall it, you would have to pay for that license later

Open media vault is one I've heard of that is good for beginners but doesn't offer as much a customisation as true as.

Most will definitely say take windows off. It's quite bloated and not a great platform for a nas. The ones above are lightweight meaning the power and ram is saved for serving you your media and have app stores to me install things like jellyfin and tails ale from. I also imagine windows defender on a nas would destroy your performance with how it loves scanning everything coming over the network.