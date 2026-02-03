The Aqua household is currently between houses but we move into our new home next week. First project will be to build a new rack. I've been tossing up between a standard 19" rack format or a mini rack and landed on the standard. Partly because there is a paucity of purpose designed UPS and PDU options for mini-racks. Mainly because ... I picked up a free enterprise grade managed 24-port switch with SPFs, POE+ and that's in standard rack format too.

I've been looking at various off the shelf options and decided they are too spendy so ... I'm building my own. The basic plan is 40 x 40 x 2.5 alloy framing, alloy top and bottom panels and casters. The new place is a rental/temporary while we build, so it will live in the garage. The framing will be joined with these Connect-It Corner Joiners - Metal Mate. Side panels are TBD. Probably galvanised steel sheeting or maybe acrylic sheeting. Noctua fans, will probably try an OpenFan controller.

I'm still working through the rest.