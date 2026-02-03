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MikeAqua

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#323921 3-Feb-2026 15:37
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The Aqua household is currently between houses but we move into our new home next week.  First project will be to build a new rack.   I've been tossing up between a standard 19" rack format or a mini rack and landed on the standard.  Partly because there is a paucity of purpose designed UPS and PDU options for mini-racks.  Mainly because ... I picked up a free enterprise grade managed 24-port switch with SPFs, POE+ and that's in standard rack format too.

 

I've been looking at various off the shelf options and decided they are too spendy so ...  I'm building my own.  The basic plan is 40 x 40 x 2.5 alloy framing, alloy top and bottom panels and casters. The new place is a rental/temporary while we build, so it will live in the garage.  The framing will be joined with these Connect-It Corner Joiners - Metal Mate.  Side panels are TBD.  Probably galvanised steel sheeting or maybe acrylic sheeting.  Noctua fans, will probably try an OpenFan controller. 

 

I'm still  working through the rest. 

 

 

 

 




Mike

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ascroft
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  #3458438 3-Feb-2026 16:10
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Sounds good. Pls share photos in due course!

 

 

 

M.




"Artificial Intelligence" - aka Machine Learning 2.0



richms
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  #3458456 3-Feb-2026 16:43
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Before going down the build it yourself route, check the plethora of liquidation auctions. I got a couple of of 30somethhing U racks minus side panels for $10-20 or so each, and then some amount to have them dropped off at home.




Richard rich.ms

zodac
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  #3458511 3-Feb-2026 22:19
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richms:

 

Before going down the build it yourself route, check the plethora of liquidation auctions. I got a couple of of 30somethhing U racks minus side panels for $10-20 or so each, and then some amount to have them dropped off at home.

 

 

 

 

Where are you finding those auctions? Sounds like a chance to pick some decent gear up. 



richms
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  #3458516 3-Feb-2026 22:38
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The last ones were number8 - https://www.number8.bid/auction/1458/item/server-cabinet-123139/

 

Friend got some during the covid shutdowns and I think they were from thorntons.




Richard rich.ms

MikeAqua

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  #3458551 4-Feb-2026 08:51
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richms:

 

Before going down the build it yourself route, check the plethora of liquidation auctions. I got a couple of of 30somethhing U racks minus side panels for $10-20 or so each, and then some amount to have them dropped off at home.

 

 

The challenge is, I'm in Blenheim.  Realistically a used rack is coming from ChCh which is a 600k/8m hour drive.  If I was in a main centre, I wouldn't even contemplate DIY.




Mike

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