Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsArtificial Intelligence (AI, LLM, ML)A great use example of AI
msukiwi

2443 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2126

Lifetime subscriber

#319071 19-Mar-2025 16:31
Send private message

From Kitboga's YouTube channel.

 

He has created an AI army to call scam call centres.

 

 

28 minute long video explaining what he did.

 

He even has an AI channel on Youtube as well. https://www.youtube.com/@aikitboga

 

Absolutely wonderful.

Create new topic
Batman
Mad Scientist
30012 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6217

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3355273 19-Mar-2025 16:59
Send private message

this is the beginning of the end. wait till the bad guys figure out how to use this. they won't even need a call center. just a PC and internet.



wellygary
8810 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5287


  #3355277 19-Mar-2025 17:06
Send private message

Its not just YTers, 

 

Here's O2 in the UK.... 

 

saf

saf
221 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 533

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3355303 19-Mar-2025 17:51
Send private message

Let me introduce you to my dear friend, Lenny! 😂

 

(IYKYK)




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 