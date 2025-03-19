From Kitboga's YouTube channel.
He has created an AI army to call scam call centres.
28 minute long video explaining what he did.
He even has an AI channel on Youtube as well. https://www.youtube.com/@aikitboga
Absolutely wonderful.
From Kitboga's YouTube channel.
He has created an AI army to call scam call centres.
28 minute long video explaining what he did.
He even has an AI channel on Youtube as well. https://www.youtube.com/@aikitboga
Absolutely wonderful.
this is the beginning of the end. wait till the bad guys figure out how to use this. they won't even need a call center. just a PC and internet.
Its not just YTers,
Here's O2 in the UK....
Let me introduce you to my dear friend, Lenny! 😂
(IYKYK)
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