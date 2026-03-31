Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsArtificial Intelligence (AI, LLM, ML)Which AI services do you subscribe to?
turtleattacks

1008 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 305

Trusted

#324354 31-Mar-2026 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Currently with: 

 

  • Claude Pro 
  • Cursor Pro

I find Claude Pro/Code the best overall but am getting frustrated with token usage at the moment. 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Rikkitic
Awrrr
19065 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 16305

Lifetime subscriber

  #3475933 31-Mar-2026 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Since my use is only casual, I stick to free services like ChatGPT. I have a lot of curiosity and it is fun to be able to ask questions as they pop into my mind. My AI experience with diagnosing technical issues has been horrible, though. It is like a dumpster dive into rabbit hole city. If the choice is between changing a single setting and low level reprogramming the entire app, the AI will always go for the latter.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



timmmay
20858 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5350

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3475971 31-Mar-2026 13:36
Send private message quote this post

I mix my usage between free tiers of Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity - though Perplexity is what I use for less important things, it isn't as effective for my queries. I also have an Amazon Q developer professional subscription from work, which is pretty effective.

 

If I was going to pay for AI it would probably be Claude. It's less sycophantic and gives me more useful answers than the others.

Shindig
1621 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 362

Trusted

  #3475979 31-Mar-2026 14:06
Send private message quote this post

OpenAI API for receipt and invoice processing via Paperless-NGX and Paperless-GPT.

 

All other duck.ai for privacy 




The little things make the biggest difference.



roobarb
704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 656

Trusted

  #3476064 31-Mar-2026 14:18
Send private message quote this post

I have no interest in an online Hackenthorpe Book of Lies.

 

I use Office 365 Personal without CoPilot, and I disable AI options whenever I can, eg disabling smart features in Gmail.

 

If I wanted hallucinations I would use drugs.

 

No one has come up with why I should put my trust in any of them.

 

 

MikeAqua
8024 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3818


  #3476090 31-Mar-2026 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Right now .... none.

 

I'm researching getting a locally hosted voice assistant going using Home Assistant and Ollama.  But early stages




Mike

OmniouS
434 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 46

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3476137 31-Mar-2026 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Claude Pro, but I've also found the recent token consumption changes frustrating.

 

I have an RTX 5070 Ti GPU in my main desktop & access to a DGX Spark device with 128GB shared memory for local AI work & development. If I didn't have these, I would have likely blown through their cost many times over if I used subscription services instead.




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
acetone
204 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 57


  #3476144 31-Mar-2026 15:54
Send private message quote this post

I use Github copilot pro for all coding related tasks.
Then I use a mix of gpt, claude and perplexity free tiers for all other queries.

pdh

pdh
442 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 290


  #3476148 31-Mar-2026 16:01
Send private message quote this post

I got a free sub to Perplexity - and I like it.

 

It's amazingly good as an information aggregator.
Somewhat like having a team of researchers.
I don't use it to make decisions - but to get me information so that I can make decisions.
Given that it gives its references - I can double-check them.

TwoSeven
1712 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 304

Subscriber

  #3476152 31-Mar-2026 16:19
Send private message quote this post

None 

 

I can’t think of a reason why I would these days.

 

 




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)
A.I.  (Automation rebranded)
Gender Neutral
   (a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)

 

 ...they/their/them...

Tinkerisk
4798 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3660


  #3476266 31-Mar-2026 18:04
Send private message quote this post

None for personal use. All free ones for testing and experimentation.

 

You need to know everything about how something works if you want to avoid it for yourself and others.




- NET: FTTH & VDSL, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

timmmay
20858 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5350

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3476336 31-Mar-2026 19:37
Send private message quote this post

roobarb:

 

No one has come up with why I should put my trust in any of them.

 

 

Of course you shouldn't trust them. They're excellent for research, search, development, product suggestions, but you need to independently verify anything that comes out of an AI from a reputable source if you're using it for anything important. It's a massive time saver in many cases.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Rikkitic
Awrrr
19065 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 16305

Lifetime subscriber

  #3476346 31-Mar-2026 21:35
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Of course you shouldn't trust them. They're excellent for research, search, development, product suggestions, but you need to independently verify anything that comes out of an AI from a reputable source if you're using it for anything important. It's a massive time saver in many cases.

 

 

It can also be a huge time waster. Important to know what to disregard.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

pdh

pdh
442 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 290


  #3476363 31-Mar-2026 23:24
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

It can also be a huge time waster. Important to know what to disregard.

 

 

Genuinely interested in an example of a time-wasting instance.
Can you recollect one and rough out how it either misled / fooled you ?

pdh

pdh
442 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 290


  #3476365 31-Mar-2026 23:59
Send private message quote this post

Here's a concrete AI example - from today:

 

I'm looking at renting a car in Europe for September, for an extended drive in some Eastern block countries which (a) I've never been to & (b) have a more reasonable cost-of-living than western Europe. eg: Poland, Romania & Bulgaria.

 

OK: I'm considering two vehicles, each of which has pros & cons. A significant bonus would be to be able to fold down the seats and sleep in the back (in a pinch) when I can't find an AirBnB and it's raining too hard to put up the tent.

 

20 years ago, all car brochures had nice detailed drawings of the dimensions (inside & out) - but now that's boring and you are lucky to get the overall outside length & width. Note that neither of these models is sold in NZ - so I can't just go & look.

 

I'm aware that somewhere out there on the interwebs, some car nut(s) will have published this data in a forum - but where and in what language ?

 

I'm quite good at Search Engine / key word searches - but this question is too complex. It's a bunch of general words combining in many possible ways - to mean a very specific thing.  

 

Perplexity can find it for me - in 5 seconds - and give me the reference. Then I can go and read it and decide if it's credible.

 

The old route - which I also did yesterday (to ask about Nav maps in Euro vehicles & their geo-political boundaries) - is to join one of the 5 Renault car forums in the UK, get registered & beg for help. In a week I may attract some answers - although most forum members are driving cars that are pre-Nav... so I may not get anything. 

 

Honestly ? AI is like Internet .2

Scott3
4177 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2990

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3476367 1-Apr-2026 01:33
Send private message quote this post

pdh:

 

Genuinely interested in an example of a time-wasting instance.
Can you recollect one and rough out how it either misled / fooled you ?

 



I'll do one.

Just brought a tumble dryer, LG DVH9-10B. The door is left hinged, and not reversable. (oddly the LG product website shows it on both sides 10kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer in Black - DVH9-10B | LG Australia).

I would have preferred a right hinged door (Opposite of my washer for easy side by side transfer), and AI tools believed that was what I was getting. Wasn't mission crucial to me, and I got a sweet deal on a used unit I would have likely gone for regardless, but I must say I was disappointed when I got home.

I obviously neglected to check the sources.


And with hindsight the best way to answer this question would have been to ask the seller.

 



Not how the AI's seem to get the series number wrong. This is a series 9, 10kg dryer...



Perplexity "Best":

 

Perplexity "Claude Sonnet 4.6":

 

 

 

 

Google

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 