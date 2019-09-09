justinbyoung:

Well it looks like my 15 year old Marantz SR7300OSE has finally died. Went pop last night while watching a movie. I am sure it is repairable, but I am starting to think it might be time to look at something new. Sound formats have come and gone in the time I have had this thing so I feel a little out of touch about what is good now.

I am after a mid level receiver, that sounds great, with enough power to push my B&W floorstanders, and the ability to do Atmos etc at some point in the future.

My research so far has lead me to believe my best options would by the Yamaha Aventage, or Denon AVR-X series, with the advantage slightly towards the Denon.

My Marantz was a pretty basic 6.1 model, but was pretty powerful at 110W per channel. To get that type of power it looks like I have to go for a 9.2 channel model or above, the 7.2 models seem to top out at under 95W. The space we have doesn't allow for more surround speakers, I was thinking of possibly adding a couple of ceiling speakers for Atmos, but can't see the need for much more than 7.2. I also remember reading at some point how some manufacturers were sacrificing amplifier performance for the sake of new features in the newer receivers. Is this actually a problem? My main concern is audio performance, things like built in music streaming is much less important if not redundant.

Another option I am looking at is buying the Denon 7.2 ARV-X2600H receiver and adding a Stereo amp for the front L + R, but this will probably end up cost me more than the AVR-X3600H.

I guess I am just looking for some feedback on the current receiver market. I don't want to spend more than I need to, but if I can buy something I will be happy with for the next 15 years (not likely lol) I am willing to spend a bit more.